Last chance to grab Sony's WH-1000XM5 at an unbeatable price following Prime Day

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones dropped to an astonishingly low price during Prime Day, and even though the event is over, you can still score a massive saving of 31% on the RRP. That brings their cost down to just AU$549 AU$379 — that's a saving of AU$170!

Even outside of Amazon, this is close to the best price we've seen on local stock of the WH-1000XM5, though they were AU$10 cheaper just yesterday.

In our WH-1000XM5 review, we praised their "spectacular sound quality, noise-cancellation and integration with one of the best headphone apps we've encountered", scoring them 4.5 stars in the process.

Sounds great, right? You'll have to hurry though — we don't expect this deal to stick around for long now that Prime Day is over, meaning this is likely your last chance to score them at this incredible price.

Lowest Price! Save AU$170 Sony WH-1000XM5: was AU$549 now AU$379 at Amazon This sale is only on the black pair, something worth keeping in mind. Otherwise, it's the same WH-1000XM5 we've rated highly. You get 30 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and solid sound. They were cheaper yesterday, but this is only AU$10 off their lowest price on Amazon! Just note, this is the version that comes with a soft case.

Also worth mentioning, this is a Prime-exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership in order to nab the WH-1000XM5 at this price. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members, which means you can nab this deal with plenty of time to decide whether you want to keep the subscription going.

You should also know that this particular version of the WH-1000XM5 owes its affordability to the inclusion of a soft case. However, Amazon also offers the hard-case version at a smaller 10% discount, bringing it down to AU$495. Needless to say, you'd have to really want this hard case to pay an additional AU$116 for it.

