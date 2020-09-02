How to use a VPN to unblock Google

While many of us might take it for granted, countless people around the world need to use the best VPN to unblock Google. Those who live in China make up the vast majority of people for whom Google is blocked, so it’s no wonder many residents and travellers are already using a China VPN to access the web.

However, it’s not just Google’s search engine that’s blocked – the whole suite, including Google Drive, Google Docs, Gmail and more, is totally inaccessible in countries that block the world’s most-used site. If you're looking to do work on a business trip, or you’re a Chinese resident looking to collaborate with people outside your country, having access to Google is essential.

Unfortunately, not all VPNs can do the job, so which service is best for unblocking Google – and how can you do it?

How a VPN works to unblock Google

Put simply, a VPN redirects your internet connection away from your internet service provider’s (ISP) servers and routes it through its own encrypted servers. That makes your traffic unreadable to anyone – your ISP, the government, even the VPN itself.

However, to unblock Google, the VPN needs to make it seem like you’re in a country that can access the search engine. That’s done by sending your traffic through a server based in a country that doesn’t block Google.

For example, if you’re in China, you’ll need to select a server in a nearby country – for example Japan, or perhaps India. You’ll then appear to be in that country, and be able to access the site like those who live there.

It’s worth noting here that while a free VPN can be useful, if you’re looking to evade government blocks like China’s Great Firewall you’ll need more variation in server location and a better all-round package.

How to unblock Google with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Google couldn’t be easier.

First, you’ll need to sign up to a VPN that’s proven to be able to unblock the internet from within your country. Our VPN for China guide outlines our recommendations, and our UAE VPN guide will help if you live in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or the rest of the country. (While Google isn't totally blocked in the UAE, a VPN can give you full access to everything the company offers.)

Once you’ve signed up to a VPN, next you’ll need to install it. Just follow the provider’s instructions, and then open the app. After that, all you need to do is pick a server outside China that will deliver good speeds, connect to it, and head over to Google. And, once you're up and running, you'll be able to take advantage of all the other VPN uses now available to you.

Which VPN is best for unblocking Google?