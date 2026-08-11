This viral couch was all over my TikTok, so I got it and put it to the test

There's a plethora of supposedly 'cosy' couch brands on the market, which all claim to offer you the same thing — and that's a deep-seated, luxuriously plush lounge that won't entirely break the bank.

Enter Cozey — a Canadian brand that I’m happy to confirm lives up to its name — which has taken social media by storm. Launching in 2020 with a single modular sofa, the brand now offers a suite of home furnishings worth adding to your Pinterest board.

Arriving only a few months ago (April 2026) in Australia, the brand's range includes modular sectionals, sofas and sofa beds, each customisable in style, fabric and configuration. Cozey has also recently brought its dining tables, bed frames and washable rugs to the Aussie market, making it more of a one-stop shop for home upgrades.

A post shared by Katrina Martin (@katrinaa.martin) A photo posted by on

After watching dozens (if not hundreds) of Cozey unboxing videos across Instagram and TikTok, I was immediately intrigued by the brand. Not only did the couches come packaged in smaller boxes, which I knew would be ideal for my narrow apartment doorway, but the setup seemed painless, too, with no tools needed. But much like most purchases I've been social media-influenced to make, I was worried this viral brand wouldn't live up to the hype, especially considering my ongoing couch dilemma.

I've spent the past few years teetering on the edge of whether or not to upgrade our couch. For anyone who's ever furnished their first apartment or home, you might be acutely aware of the 'sofa problem' — having to choose between your dream couch that's as beautiful as it is costly, or something wholly affordable (and presents itself as such when you sit down) to keep the roof over your head. In my case, I opted for the latter when my husband and I moved into our first apartment, and we've been riding the wave of our sad beige couch ever since.

(Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting)

Instead of succumbing to the sagging sofa hole I've found myself in, I decided to bite the bullet and order the Cozey couch I'd been seeing everywhere online — the Ciello. It looked comfortable, luxe and most importantly, it was much less of an investment than I had expected. Better yet, the brand threw in some tidy extras — like fast shipping, pet-proof, stain-resistant fabrics and a 30-day free trial — making it even more enticing.

In true home reviewer fashion, I put it to the ultimate test and analysed my experience with Cozey into three distinct criteria: pricing, performance and value. Here's how my time with the Ciello has gone so far, from ordering to everyday lounging on one of Cozey's couches.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Total customisation for every home

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Lucy) (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

After landing on Cozey's website, I was instantly overwhelmed. There were thousands of customisation options, starting with preferred style and fabric and ending with configuration.

Before delving deeper into Cozey's siren song, I ordered swatches for the Ciello, Neptune and Gaia couches. Choosing the fabric was difficult, as I'm wildly indecisive; however, you can order fabric swatches for free on Cozey's website. Most options are available across all couch styles — including the brand's Aquaforte water-resistant fabrics, boucle, chenille, velvet and leather. My main criteria was a pet-proof, stain-resistant fabric, which could keep up appearances while remaining easy-to-clean. And the corduroy ticked those boxes.

Next up was the style — and I was pretty set on one in particular. The Ciello, rather the Ciello's extra-large version, represented everything I wanted in my next couch — plush pillows, a classic deep-seated style and when combined with my chosen fabric, it was the dream millennial green centrepiece I craved for our living space.

Image 1 of 4 Yay packages! (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Instructions and connectors for the Ciello XL (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Sturdy zips (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Lots of cushion covers to pop on (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Yet, before committing to the dream, there comes the question of pricing. Cozey's two-seater couches start from around AU$830 to AU$1,200, obviously depending on the style, fabric and configuration.

For the Ciello, its base two-seater sofa costs AU$1,160 (trust me on that one, I've spent the time browsing the endless listings on Cozey's website). This is around the same as most mid-range IKEA couches, but it would still be considered an investment worth thinking about carefully. For me, it was almost a no-brainer — we spend 95% of our time on our couch: eating, napping and binge-watching, so I was ready to take the plunge. That said, our final 4-seater chaise and ottoman configuration would be considered expensive, totalling AU$3,250 all up. But for total design customisation and flexible configuration, IMHO, it's worth every cent.

After ordering, my delivery was fast and seamless, but shipping times can vary based on your preferred style and configuration. At the time of writing, some styles had a three-week shipping wait, whereas others could be shipped within the week. It will really depend on stock availability (and some patience). Aside from that, if your couch arrives and you decide you don't like what you've chosen after all, you'll have 30 days to initiate a return. You'll need to email Cozey's support and keep hold of your boxes, though, so do keep that in mind.

Powerfully resistant

After a mountain of boxes were kindly delivered inside my apartment, it took little to no time at all to start the set-up process. To make the task even easier, Cozey numbers each box and keeps the cushion covers separate (and labelled), so you won't need much handholding. Inside each box, you'll likely find the base of the couch, an accompanying pillow and the connectors to keep the modules together. The only tools we needed were some brute strength and our bare hands to lock the couch components into place.

From start to finish, it took two of us about an hour to set up the 4-seater couch and storage ottoman. I struggled to slide the covers into place, as they're rather snug. Each base has a slim piece of Velcro underneath to keep them in place. Aside from that, the plump seat cushions were a bit of a squeeze to fit into their respective covers, but after the first two attempts, shoving down the insides became easy enough to do. And after our hard work was done, we flopped down and were greeted with the cosiest couch we've ever sat on.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Storage ottoman is deep and spacious (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Storage ottoman with built-in lid (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

It was supportive, but had plenty of sinkage for extended periods of sitting (or snoozing), and we could easily get up without feeling like we were completely sunk. The arms were sturdy, supportive, and the back pillows do a commendable job of complementing them.

The module bases were easy enough to lock into place using the connectors, especially under the chaise, and so far, the couch hasn't wiggled or moved out of place. The storage ottoman is plenty deep enough to fit all of our blankets and spare cushions. I also loved that if we really wanted to, we could arrange our couch into a king-sized bed for the ultimate movie night by slotting the ottoman in between the space, or we could extend the couch into a longer full 4-seater if we had guests over.

However, the real trial for the Ciello was yet to come, as it had to face two of its toughest opponents — my two furry, often muddy and couch-snuggle-loving Border Collies. Out of all the videos I'd seen online, people were raving about how easy Cozey couches are to clean, with some even pouring a glass of water on the couch and watching the fabric repel the liquid away. Knowing my dogs, there was always going to be an opportunity to test the effectiveness of Cozey's fabric, as they are never not covered in mud, dirt, crumbs and everything else in between.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Wiping stains off the Ciello (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Like magic! (Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Sure enough, there were only a few fleeting moments before the inevitable happened and I was cleaning the couch. After some spot cleaning with water, I decided to test washing the removable cover as per the brand's instructions, and the cover was spick and span in no time. It's safe to say my couch cleaning woes are well and truly behind me now.

Is Cozey worth it?

(Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting)

It's early days yet, but there's no denying that I really like Cozey, especially the Ciello XL. Granted, you could find a cheaper couch elsewhere, but if you are in a similar situation to me and want to upgrade your ageing sofa, Cozey is worth considering.

The customisation options are truly endless — there are thousands of configurations available — and there are plenty of great, stain-resistant fabric options too. I'm also pretty pleased at the fact that if my dogs or husband cause any mess, we can just as easily take off the cover and pop it in the washing machine.

I'll keep you posted on how the Cozey Ciello fares in the coming months, but for now, I'm glad that the hype didn't die down after the package landed on my doorstep.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.