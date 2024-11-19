The only thing my dad wants this Black Friday is an air fryer — here's 5 deals I'm recommending from $79
I'm on a mission to find my dad the best air fryer deals
My dad has been obsessed with the idea of getting an air fryer for months now. Every time we talk, he’s got a new reason why it’s the one gadget missing from his kitchen. So, with Black Friday deals rolling in, it’s no surprise that the only thing he’s asking for this year is an air fryer.
Since I’m always the one scrolling through deals and comparing prices, it only makes sense for me to find the best air fryer for him. Luckily, air fryers are some of the most popular kitchen appliances during Black Friday sales, so there are plenty of options to choose from — whether he’s after something sleek and compact or big enough to feed a small army.
Right now, Amazon is offering early discounts on some popular air fryers, including ones we’ve tested at Tom’s Guide. From Cuisinart’s toaster oven air fryer now over 15% off to Instant’s Vortex Slim air fryer for just $89, these deals are perfect for anyone who wants to spice up their festive cooking.
To save my dad (and you) some time, I’ve found five of the best Black Friday air fryer deals worth checking out on Amazon right now. And for even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes, along with our live roundup of the best Black Friday sales.
Quick Links
- Shop all Black Friday air fryer deals @ Amazon
- Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $120 now $79
- Instant Vortex Slim: was $129 now $89
- Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer: was $169 now $109
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: was $299 now $195
- Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer XL: was $249 now $219
Top 5 Black Friday air fryer deals
This Philips air fryer is perfect for beginners, as it offers multiple cooking modes that make air frying simple and versatile. Its user-friendly design ensures easy operation, even for first-timers like my dad. From crispy fries to roasted veggies, it’s a great choice for exploring healthier, hassle-free cooking options. Save $40 right now.
In our review for the Instant Vortex Slim, we praised it as a space-saving option that doesn’t compromise on performance. It’s another great option for my dad, who dislikes clutter considering he has a smaller kitchen. With its sleek design, it’s a practical and powerful choice. This discount takes $40 off.
Ninja, being one of the most well-known brands for air fryers, has one of their best on sale right now for $60 off. The Max XL air fryer cooks food quickly with minimal effort. Clean-up is a breeze too, thanks to its single nonstick basket that requires little more than a quick wipe down. Since my dad hates washing dishes (who doesn’t?), this is a pretty strong contender.
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is one of the best toaster ovens on the market. In our review, we noted that while it doesn’t air fry as effectively as a dedicated air fryer, it still offers versatility for making toast, roasting, and more. It’s an ideal all-in-one solution for multitasking cooking needs, and my dad is definitely someone who tries to cook everything at once. Save $34 in this Black Friday deal.
This Ninja air fryer is perfect for maximizing cooking space with its included metal racks, allowing you to cook crispy salmon on top and roasted broccoli below. Its sturdy build ensures durability, and its compact design makes it an excellent choice for my dad's smaller kitchen that needs extra cooking capacity. Save $30 right now.
