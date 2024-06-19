Massive Amazon garden furniture sale to deck out your yard for summer — 3 deals I'd buy right now
Save big on garden furniture
Ramp up your outdoor seating area and get your garden summer ready with these three top deals I’ve spotted on Amazon. If you’re looking to spend time outside with friends and family enjoying one of the best grills, you can sit back and relax in comfort knowing you’ve bagged a bargain.
These top picks I’ve selected include $200 off modular seating and 25% off a solar LED cantilever patio umbrella, which offers shade in the day and ambient lighting as the evening begins. Take a look below at my top three picks to upgrade your patio this summer.
Best Choices 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $699 now $499
Limited time deal!
This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.
Aoxum 7 Pieces Patio Furniture Set with Fire Pit Table: was $899 now $699
Wow your guests with this extra comfy, 7-piece patio furniture set that includes 5 chairs, (two include a left or right armrest), a tempered glass coffee table and an electronic ignition fire pit table. The fire pit has a heating capacity of 60,000 BTU and includes a handy storage area for all your outside essentials. The unit comes with a waterproof sofa and firepit cover.
Best Choice Products Solar LED Cantilever Patio Umbrella: was $199 now $149
This 10-foot patio umbrella has a cantilever handle allowing the canopy to be raised and lowered with ease. It features solar-powered LED lights on the umbrella’s underside to add ambient lighting during the day or night. The canopy can be rotated by 360° by simply stepping on the foot-release latch.
