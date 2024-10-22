Jaffle lovers rejoice: Breville is slicing its iconic Original '74 sandwich press to just AU$19.74

We love a good appliance deal here at Tom's Guide — and this one’s as volcanically hot as a pocketful of melted cheese. Whether or not you call it a grilled cheese, a panini, a toastie or a jaffle, there's no denying that Aussies have a love for gooey, cheesy and delicious hot sandwiches.

For those wondering where the iconic jaffle maker came from, we've got some great news for you. Celebrating a monumental 50th anniversary, the humble sandwich press hails from a genuine Australian brand — Breville. And to honour the iconic kitchen appliance, Breville is throwing a jaffle sale, discounting the Original '74 sandwich press to an all-new low of AU$19.74, down from its RRP of AU$139.95. The catch? It’s going to be available at this price for one hour only.

Kicking off at 12pm and ending at 1pm AEDT on Friday, October 25, the AU$19.74 price will only be available for the first 100 customers who add the machine to their cart during the sale window — so you better get in quick!

Breville The Original '74 sandwich press: was AU $139.95 now AU $19.74 at breville.com Save AU$120.21

Feast on as many jaffles as your heart desires with Breville's The Original '74 sandwich press. With double capacity and preset non-stick cooking plates, it'll seal and cut your sandwiches into beloved, tasty triangles in a single motion. Plus, it comes with a handy storage clip that makes it easy to store upright when not in use. But to score this awesome discount, you'll need to be logged on to the Breville website at 12pm on Friday, October 25, and be one of the first 100 customers to place your order.

But for whatever reason you aren't one of the lucky hundred to score that AU$120.21 discount, you can still save on your toastie maker dreams. Using our exclusive Breville coupon on this page, you can save 10% off your purchase at Breville direct.

This means you can save a modest AU$13.99 off The Original '74 sandwich press, bringing it down to just AU$125.96 — and can you really put a price on jaffle-induced happiness?

What's more, our exclusive coupon can be used on any Breville product available on the website, so you can shop til you drop on all things home appliances, kitchen and coffee machines. Our code will also stack with many other discounts on Breville’s site for some truly epic savings – although we expect you won't be able to use it during the jaffle sale come Friday afternoon.

If you're a Sydneysider, you can also check out the accompanying four-day Breville jaffle party between October 24-27 hosted by Good Ways Deli in Redfern. You can check out more information about the event here.