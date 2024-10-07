I spend a lot of time in the kitchen — here's my favorite Le Creuset Prime Day deals to shop now

It’s rare to find good deals for Le Creuset, as it’s a brand that rarely discounts its cookware, and when it does, the reductions are minimal. Therefore, the four deals I've rounded up below offer great value and are worth grabbing while you can!

I’m of the opinion Prime Day is the best chance to find the deals on those products that you dream about, but don’t have the funds to buy at full price. And what better products to buy than investment pieces that will last for years?

Le Creuset products last for years and also help to inject a little style and color into your kitchen. I've been using the brand's products for years and, in my opinion, the best deal of all is a 52% saving on the Signature Round Dutch Oven at Amazon. But I’m also tempted by this $130 discount on the Cast Iron Chef's Oven with a see-through lid.

Le Creuset Prime Day deals

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 qt, Cerise: was $419 now $199 @ Amazon

Save a whooping 52% on this Le Creuset Dutch Oven that comes in at under $200. With a generous 5.5 qt capacity, this Cerise cast iron pan provides superior heat distribution and retention. Plus, it's already seasoned, meaning you can start cooking as soon as it's unpacked. What's more it's compatible with all cooktops and is oven safe up to 500°F.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt (certain colors only): was $430 now $279 @ Amazon

Offering even more capacity than the Cerise Dutch oven above, the 6.75 qt cast iron pan will feed an even hungrier household. Save over $150 on the Artichaut, Caribbean, Marseille, Sea Salt, Shallot and White colorways. My favorite? It has to be Sea Salt.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt, Cerise: was $400 now $270 @ Amazon

What better way to cook with cast iron than with a pan with a glass lid that lets you see how your food is cooking without releasing heat? What's more, you can save a massive $130 on this 7.5 qt pan, making a 32% saving. But if you don't fancy the Cerise colorway, you can still take advantage of a 28% discount on the Flame version.