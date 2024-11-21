I bought this Revlon hair styler after seeing it on TikTok and now it's 48% off for Black Friday

As someone who's usually skeptical of TikTok-famous beauty tools, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser genuinely surprised me.

Now, with Black Friday deals well underway, this viral styling tool has dropped to just $36 at Amazon — that's 48% off its usual $69 price tag.

Revlon One Step Dryer Volumizer : was $69 now $39 at Amazon This 2-in-1 styling tool combines a hair dryer and round brush, featuring three heat settings, ceramic coating for heat protection, and ionic technology for frizz control. The oval design with mixed bristles detangles while styling, creating volume at roots and smooth ends in one pass. I've never had a home blow-out look this good.

After seeing countless TikTok videos showcasing this tool, I decided to try it on my curly hair. The results were impressive — instead of juggling a round brush and dryer, this single tool creates salon-worthy blowouts in half the time. The ceramic coating helps protect from heat damage, while ionic technology keeps frizz manageable.

While premium tools like the Dyson Airwrap and Shark FlexStyle sit at a much higher price, this affordable alternative offers solid performance. The ergonomic design makes styling the back of your head easier, and the 1100-watt power provides efficient drying and styling.

As someone whose curly hair tends to frizz at the first sign of humidity, I've been impressed with how the Revlon One-Step maintains smooth results. My usual blowouts would start to expand by lunchtime, but the ionic technology in this tool helps lock in the sleekness. Even after a full day at work, my hair keeps its shine and bounce.

At $36, this is an ideal time to try the Revlon One Step Volumizer. Plus, with holiday parties approaching, it's the perfect time to upgrade your hair routine (or someone elses) without breaking the bank.