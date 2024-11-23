Hurry! Our favorite smart wall heater just dropped in price for Black Friday

Black Friday is here and so it's the perfect time to save money ahead of the holidays. And if you want to keep warm and cozy this winter, investing in one of the best space heaters for your home is a smart move.

I've already spotted some great deals on the top space heaters on the market. Right now, the Dreo Smart Wall Heateros on sale for $84 from $99 at Amazon. That’s a substantial 15% off — and a great bargain for well under $100.

This sleek, wall-mounted heater is ideal for mid-sized rooms, home offices or if you don’t want a heater taking up floor space. With its 30° oscillation, it can quickly heat up a room with four modes. It also comes with an adjustable thermostat, remote and app control. Making it a great versatile, small appliance for the home.

Dreo Smart Wall Heater: was $99 now $84 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Wall Heater (WH517S) is a compact, wall-mounted heater, ideal if you lack floor space. It features four winter heating modes as well as a fan-only summer setting. It takes a few minutes to install, but once powered on it can be controlled manually, via its app or via Alexa. An affordable and efficient way to beat the chill.

We reviewed the Dreo Smart Wall heater, and were impressed by its overall performance. Easy to mount, this has a stylish design with a circular 2.4-inch screen showing the current temperature, and various icons for power, heating and Wi-Fi connection.

Despite its compact size, it packed in powerful heat distribution, quickly warming up a mid-sized room. And with its 1,500 watt capacity and choice of four heat settings, this is adequate to go a long way towards keeping your home snug and comfortable.

Another impressive feature was its handy app which is simple and straightforward to use. You can easily check the heater’s status and temperature from around the home or even when you’re out of town, on your way home. Plus, the heating can be scheduled or connected with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri voice technology.

Bear in mind, this is wall-fixed only, so it can't be moved from room to room like other heaters. However, if you’re after a modern, smart wall heater to quickly warm you up, this Dreo Smart Wall Heater deal is not one to be missed!