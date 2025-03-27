Secure your home for less with up to 60% off Ring security cameras on Amazon

Securing your home has never been easier, with an array of advanced home security systems becoming increasingly popular. With features such as live view, cloud storage, and even wireless, battery-operated cameras, Ring's lineup of cameras and video cameras is hard to beat, especially when it comes to price.

Coming off the Big Smile Sale last week, Ring's indoor and outdoor cameras have been discounted on Amazon, with up to 60% off select devices. These discounts come at an appealing time for the brand, as Ring has just released a new beta feature, Smart Video Search, that allows subscribers to search their saved footage history via text-to-image search.

We've hand-picked the best deals below, but you can find a complete list of Ring's discounted devices on its Amazon storefront. You'll need to act fast if you're keen to nab any of these home security deals, though, as these discounts won't stick around long.

Ring Stick Up Camera (4-pack, battery): was AU$499 now AU$199 at Amazon Save AU$300 Save 60% off this 4-pack of Ring's Stick Up cameras, now just AU$199 on Amazon. Keep tabs on your home no matter where you are with live view, people and motion alerts, and two-way talk. If you're worried about wires, this four-pack runs exclusively on battery power, with each camera having a removable and rechargeable quick-release battery pack. Available in black or white colourways.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen, wired): was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon Save AU$30 This isn't the biggest discount we've seen on this particular Ring cam, but AU$30 off isn't something to scoff at. This indoor camera comes with a privacy cover, so you can easily turn recording on and off whenever you need to. Much like the cameras above, this indoor cam comes with live view, motion alerts, and two way talk. Available in a range of colours, including white, black, blush and starlight.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera (wired): was AU$129 now AU$89 at Amazon Save AU$40 Knock a nice 31% off this Pan-Tilt camera, designed specifically for pet owners. With a 169° tilt and 360° pan angles, you can monitor every nook and cranny of your home when you're away and make sure Fido doesn't get up to mischief. Also available in black and white colourways.

Before investing in a Ring camera ecosystem, it's important to point out a couple of things, especially as a fellow Ring user myself. For starters, you'll need to sign up for a paid subscription if you wish to save your footage.

Now, when you first set up your camera, you'll score a nice 30-day free trial of a Ring standard plan to try out. This will allow you to review old footage, save clips, and receive alerts. If you don't pay the monthly fee after the free trial, starting from as little as AU$4.95p/m for the Basic plan, you can only view your live footage.

If you can get around that, or can reasonably fit the subscription cost into your budget, then snapping up one of these Ring deals is worth considering.