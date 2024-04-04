Win! One of our favorite gaming chairs just got a $100 discount
Use our exclusive coupon to save $103
Gaming chairs are pricey. Yes, there are some good entry-level models out there, but if you want one of the best gaming chairs, you'll need to invest some serious coin. Fortunately, one of our favorite chair makers is offering a killer deal on its newest chair.
For a limited time, you can get the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro for just $396 via coupon code "ANDATG". That's a total of $103 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this chair.
AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15725900?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.andaseat.com/products/andaseat-kaiser-3-pro-5d-armrest-gaming-chair" data-link-merchant="andaseat.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $396 @ AndaSeat
The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro is a gaming chair that builds on the excellent AndaSeat Kaiser 3 by adding 5D adjustable armrests. It also features 4-way lumbar support, an ergonomic seat base, 90 to 165-degree recline, and a magnetic memory foam head pillow. It's available in nine color options, two material options, and two size options. Use coupon code "ANDATG" to knock its price to $396.
We've yet to review this chair, but in our AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review we called its predecessor an extremely comfortable gaming chair that just works. Both the old and new chair come with the ability to customize everything from the height of the chair to the position of the armrests. It also comes in your choice of either Premium PVC Leather or Linen Fabric and the option of several colors.
The chairs are well-padded with excellent lumbar support, meaning you can sit in them all day without worrying about soreness or aches. The brand offers extras, like pillows, that you can use to accessorize and augment the chairs. The new Kaiser 3 Pro features 5D full adjustable armrests, which add an upward adjustment for increased flexibility.
The new chair is available in nine color options, two material options, and two size options.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.