Win! One of our favorite gaming chairs just got a $100 discount

Gaming chairs are pricey. Yes, there are some good entry-level models out there, but if you want one of the best gaming chairs, you'll need to invest some serious coin. Fortunately, one of our favorite chair makers is offering a killer deal on its newest chair.

For a limited time, you can get the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro for just $396 via coupon code "ANDATG". That's a total of $103 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this chair.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15725900?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.andaseat.com/products/andaseat-kaiser-3-pro-5d-armrest-gaming-chair" data-link-merchant="andaseat.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $396 @ AndaSeat

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro is a gaming chair that builds on the excellent AndaSeat Kaiser 3 by adding 5D adjustable armrests. It also features 4-way lumbar support, an ergonomic seat base, 90 to 165-degree recline, and a magnetic memory foam head pillow. It's available in nine color options, two material options, and two size options. Use coupon code "ANDATG" to knock its price to $396.

We've yet to review this chair, but in our AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review we called its predecessor an extremely comfortable gaming chair that just works. Both the old and new chair come with the ability to customize everything from the height of the chair to the position of the armrests. It also comes in your choice of either Premium PVC Leather or Linen Fabric and the option of several colors.

The chairs are well-padded with excellent lumbar support, meaning you can sit in them all day without worrying about soreness or aches. The brand offers extras, like pillows, that you can use to accessorize and augment the chairs. The new Kaiser 3 Pro features 5D full adjustable armrests, which add an upward adjustment for increased flexibility.

The new chair is available in nine color options, two material options, and two size options.