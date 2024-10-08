I test home office equipment and these are the 7 best standing desk deals I've found during October Prime Day

Amazon's second mega-sale of the year, Prime Big Deal Days, is officially in full swing. It's set to run for the next two days and those 48 hours are stuffed to the gills with major price cuts on all kinds of home office gear. Here, we're taking a look at big discounts on the best standing desks, the centerpiece of many modern home offices. While there are dozens of deals live right now, they don't all offer the same level of quality, which is why we've parsed through the mountain of listings to give you a distilled list of reliable options.

Options like the Branch Duo and the Fezibo Electric Desk, both of which we've tested and recommended in the past, are selling for up to 45% off. Supplies may not last though, which is why we'll be watching for new deals as they sprout up throughout the event.

Ready to invest in a quality workspace without breaking the bank? Read on to check out a few options that are easy to set up, can hold plenty of weight, and adjust on the fly.

Prime Day Standing Desk Deals

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk: was $200 now $110 @ Amazon

The Fezibo Electric Standing Desk looks great, is easy to put together, and feels sturdy to work on, whether sitting or standing. It’s also one of the more affordable electric standing desks on the market, but that low price does not translate to major sacrifices. It has seamless height adjustability, collision detection, and even a storage hook for hanging cables or headphones.

FlexiSpot EN1: was $170 now $136 @ Amazon

This sleek and sturdy budget option from FlexiSpot offers an impressive amount of customizability for a sub-$200 desk. It has 4 height presets available on the control panel, and it has just shy of 20 inches of vertical adjustment.

FlexiSpot EN2: was $370 now $237 @ Amazon

An upgrade from the EN1, this FlexiSpot model is quieter, sturdier, and offers greater customization than its more cost-effective sibling. It also comes with a cable management tray and a built-in socket with three plugs and two USB ports.

Vivo Electric Corner Standing Desk: was $350 now $297 @ Amazon

Using your space to your advantage is a crucial strategy when designing a home office that best fits your needs. This desk from Vivo gives you a bit more room to organize your things, and fits snugly into any right-angle corner with ease. It can't hold quite as much weight as other desks, but it can still keep up to 176 pounds off the ground.

Vivo Electric Memory Standing Desk: was $350 now $297 @ Amazon

If you want loads of space but don't have a good corner to put Vivo's Corner Desk in, you can still get plenty with this whopping 70-inch desktop. You can rock a dual-monitor setup on this desk without letting it take up your entire workspace, and you still have plenty of room for a docking station, keyboard, and other essentials.

Branch Duo: was $529 now $423 @ Amazon

The Duo greatly improves upon the original Branch Standing Desk with a frameless design, rounded corners, and an intuitive control paddle for adjusting its height. The optional accessories are a nice touch as well, and the fact that Branch now offers a smaller version of this desk for compact spaces is great for those with smaller home offices.