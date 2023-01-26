Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk: Specs Surface size: 40 x 24 to 63 x 24 inches

Min/max height: 27.5-46.9 inches

Max supported weight: 176 lbs (79 kg)

Electric: Yes

As a fitness editor, being able to spend some of my working day standing up is important, but when it comes to shopping for the best standing desk to add to my home office, I was picky. There were a few boxes the desk had to tick. Number one, being able to easily adjust the desk from sitting to standing at the press (or hold) of a button. Number two, looking nice in my office (read: spare bedroom). And perhaps most importantly in the current climate, number three: not costing the earth.

After six weeks of sitting and standing with the Fezibo Electric Standing Desk, I’m impressed at how easily it fits the bill, especially considering its price tag. It looks great, it’s extremely sturdy, and it has a few cool features that make it worth considering. Read our Fezibo Electric Standing Desk review to find out more.

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk review: Price and availability

Just about everything about the Fezibo Electric Standing Desk is customizable, and the price depends on the desktop and frame configuration you choose. The cheapest configuration (a spliced-board 40 by 24 inch desktop, and the 2-stage frame), costs $169/£179. The option I chose — the standard 40 by 24 inch desktop, and basic 2-stage frame, cost $219. Not overly expensive, especially compared to other standing desks on the market.

The standard desktop comes in nine different colorways and six different sizes. The frame also comes in two colors — black and white.

Fezibo also offers a number of different accessories to accompany the desk, including a monitor stand ($49.99), a monitor mount (starting at $59.99) and balance boards.

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk review: Design

The Fezibo Electric Standing Desk is a simple, solid, elegant desk. I opted for the rustic brown desktop with white legs, which looks stylish in my home, and not too office-y, seeing as my office doubles as a spare bedroom. I appreciated being able to find a smaller desktop as well, as I’m not blessed with a huge amount of space, and a lot of the standing desks on the market are an awful lot bigger than the Fezibo one.

A small control panel sits in the front right corner of the desk. The control panel has up and down buttons, as well as three pre-set options. These allow you to set the height of the desk, and it’ll automatically raise to the correct height, negating the need to stand and hold the button. This was a handy feature, especially as I share my working space with my partner, who is much taller than me.

The Fezibo desk can be lowered to 27.5 inches (70 cm), and raised to 46.9 inches (119cm), which is about the same range as the Vari Electric Standing Desk. It supports up to 176 pounds, which is heavy enough for just about anything I’d plan on resting on the desk, however the likes of the Uplift V2 and the Fully Jarvis standing desks can support up to 350 pounds.

The Fezibo desk also has a hook at either end of the desk for hanging cables, headphones, or even a bag on. There’s even anti-collision technology, which means the desk will stop moving if it hits anything else.

My one bug bear with the desk was the cables — I live in an old house where the plug sockets make zero sense for the room, so unfortunately, having the desk and my laptop plugged in left me with adapters and wires on display. This isn’t Fezibo’s fault, however — in fact, one of the accessories they suggest as an add on is a cable management tray. I opted for a cool looking extension lead instead, but it is something to consider if you can’t position your electric standing desk near a socket.

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk review: Assembly

The Fezibo Electric Standing Desk was easy to assemble, and I managed to put the desk together on my own, without any assistance. The desk arrived in two separate boxes — one containing the desktop, the other the legs. I needed some help carrying the box with the metal legs up a flight of stairs, but once in position, the desk was easy to put together in around 20 minutes.

Once it’s in situ, the desk is pretty heavy and difficult to move, so I’d recommend constructing it near where you plan on using it.

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk review: Performance

As mentioned above, I love the look of the Fezibo standing desk in my home. It wasn’t quite small enough to fit in the alcove I’d planned on putting it in (I was worried about the desk sitting flush to the side of the wall, in case it scratched the paint), but it looks great in situ. The 40 by 24 inch desktop is more than big enough for my laptop stand, lamp, keyboard and mouse, and would easily fit a separate monitor as well (my next purchase).

The desk rises and lowers smoothly, without making too much noise — I have raised the desk in meetings before and while my colleagues have noticed the mechanical whirl, it’s far quieter than when I used one of the best under-desk treadmills at work.

The desk also felt sturdy at all times — while I’ve never needed to raise it to its highest setting, it still felt secure when I did so during testing.

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk review: Bottom line

The Fezibo Electric Standing Desk looks great, is easy to put together, and feels sturdy to work on, whether sitting or standing. It’s also one of the more affordable electric standing desks on the market — the 48 x 30-inch Vari Desk costs $695; a similarly sized Uplift Desk with a comparable keypad is $708, while a 48 x 30-inch Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk with programmable controls costs $640.

With the option to customize just about everything about the desk, you have plenty of options to choose from. The one thing to remember is that if you have small children in the house, there’s no child lock on the desk, so it’s a good idea to unplug the desk when you’re not using it to prevent them from messing with it.

All things considered, if you’re looking for a standing desk to add to your home office, it doesn’t get much better than the Fezibo — especially at this price.