Forget Herman Miller — AndaSeat is running a gaming chair Presidents' Day sale right now

Gaming chairs are one of the best investments you can make for your battlestation or home office, but there's no getting around the fact they're somewhat pricey. Even entry-level chairs can set you back a lot more than regular office chairs. When you get into the realms of the best gaming chairs, the prices climb even higher.

That’s why we're happy to report that AndaSeat is having a sale right now across its range that you can take advantage of. Right now, you can get the AndaSeat Phantom 3 gaming chair for $299 at AndaSeat. That's $100 off its usual price and a great early Presidents' Day sale to snap up if you need to upgrade your seating arrangement.

AndaSeat Phantom 3 gaming chair: was $399 now $299 @ AndaSeat

Right now at AndaSeat you can get the AndaSeat Phantom 3 office gaming chair for $100 off, whether you choose the Premium PVC Leather or Linen Fabric finish. The size L chair is ergonomically designed for comfort and features a steel frame and widened seat cushion.

Although I've highlighted the Phantom 3 above, AndaSeat is running discounts across its thrones. For example, the company's Kaiser 3 Series premium gaming chair was $499 and is now $449. While the Kaiser 2 has been dropped from $449 to $399.

Each of the chairs have been built with ergonomic frames tailored for those of us spending long hours working, or gaming, in front of screens. The ability to customize everything from the height of the chair to the position of the armrests also makes them solid choices no matter what style of desk or table you use.

The Phantom 3 comes in a choice of either Premium PVC Leather or Linen Fabric and the option of several colorways. While that includes standard "Elegant Black" and "Cloudy White", there are some eye-catching designs in there, including Optimus Prime and Megatron designs from the original 1980s cartoon series. Sadly, the latter was out of stock at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the Kaiser 3 Pro (which is also discounted by $50 in the sale) comes in a choice of nine different colorways.

If you're not familiar with AndaSeat, the company launched in Shenzhen, China back in 2007 and works alongside esports teams to perfect the design of its products. The chairs are well-padded with excellent lumbar support, meaning you can sit in them all day without worrying about soreness or aches. The brand offers extras, like pillows, that you can use to accessorize and augment the chairs — although it doesn't look like these are currently on sale.

We’ve been testing quite a few gaming chairs over the years and we're big fans of AndaSeat's offerings. Check out AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review here.