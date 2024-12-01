This Samsung washing machine is the best thing I bought in 2024 — and now it's $305 off for Black Friday
It's a game-changer
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on those everyday appliances you couldn't live without, and if you're looking for a deal on a new washing machine, I've found a great one.
Samsung's BESPOKE 5.3 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer is reduced by $305 at Best Buy right now, and I can highly recommend it because it's the machine I chose for my own home. I've had this washing machine for a few months, and it's already made a massive difference to my laundry routine. My black jeans no longer come out covered in white fluff, and my partner's work shirts are spotless after a quick 28-minute wash cycle.
Although Best Buy Black Friday deals are nearly over, you can still pick up this brilliant saving on an editor-vetted washer when you shop today. And at under $1,000, it's a brilliant price for one of the top-rated washing machine brands on the market. And if you're looking for a set, you can make the same saving on the matching Samsung dryer — down to $999 at Best Buy.
Available in black and stainless steel, this stackable Samsung washer features extra-fast wash settings and AI-powered controls to make your life easier. It's even got steam cleaning for extra-clean, sanitized clothes.
Better yet, the matching dryer has the same discount, down to $999 @ Best Buy
Why I recommend the Samsung Bespoke
I've only had it for a few months, but this washing machine has already changed the game in my household. For a start, it's whisper-quiet, meaning I can run it at night. I can even schedule it to wash when I'm out using smart compatibility on my phone.
That's not all that's smart, either. The machine features auto-dosing detergent and fabric softener dispensers. which use perfect amount of detergent for the type of wash I'm running. Another massive win is the machine's 5.3 cu. ft. capacity, which is significanty larger than my last washer, and the AI Smart Dial remembers and recommends my most-used cycles to save me from scrolling through its impressive list of settings.
