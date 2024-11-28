Epic deal! Score the Xbox Series S for $249 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale
The Xbox Series S is a great entry point into next-gen gaming, offering impressive performance in a compact, affordable package. As someone who's been gaming on Xbox since Midtown Madness 3, this Black Friday deal makes Microsoft's digital-only console even more appealing.
Right now the Xbox Series S is just $249 at Best Buy, which is $50 off and matches its lowest price. I'd move quickly on this one, as gaming deals tend to move fast during Black Friday.
Our review noted the Xbox Series S's "smooth performance, sleek design, and fantastic game selection." The affordable console is limited to 1440p output but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. Designed exclusively for digital games, there isn't a disk slot with this one.
The Xbox Series S packs surprising power into its compact frame. Microsoft's digital-only console handles 1440p gaming beautifully and the load times are impressively quick — with features like Quick Resume allowing you to switch between games instantly.
What particularly impresses me about the Series S is how it fits into different gaming setups. Its compact size means it slides perfectly into a TV stand or desk setup, and the clean white design is aesthetically pleasing. For apartments or smaller gaming spaces, this is a huge advantage over bulkier consoles like the Series X.
The all-digital design might worry some, but pair it with Game Pass and you've got instant access to hundreds of games. From day-one releases to hidden indie gems, there's always something new to play. And with cloud gaming you can play without waiting for downloads, which is a huge bonus.
At $249, this Xbox Series S Black Friday deal makes next-gen gaming more accessible than ever. The Series S proves you don't need to spend big to get a great gaming experience. For anyone wanting to play the latest games without breaking the bank, this deal is perfectly timed for holiday gaming sessions.
