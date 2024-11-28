Epic deal! Score the Xbox Series S for $249 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

The Xbox Series S is a great entry point into next-gen gaming, offering impressive performance in a compact, affordable package. As someone who's been gaming on Xbox since Midtown Madness 3, this Black Friday deal makes Microsoft's digital-only console even more appealing.

Right now the Xbox Series S is just $249 at Best Buy, which is $50 off and matches its lowest price. I'd move quickly on this one, as gaming deals tend to move fast during Black Friday.

The Xbox Series S packs surprising power into its compact frame. Microsoft's digital-only console handles 1440p gaming beautifully and the load times are impressively quick — with features like Quick Resume allowing you to switch between games instantly.

What particularly impresses me about the Series S is how it fits into different gaming setups. Its compact size means it slides perfectly into a TV stand or desk setup, and the clean white design is aesthetically pleasing. For apartments or smaller gaming spaces, this is a huge advantage over bulkier consoles like the Series X.

The all-digital design might worry some, but pair it with Game Pass and you've got instant access to hundreds of games. From day-one releases to hidden indie gems, there's always something new to play. And with cloud gaming you can play without waiting for downloads, which is a huge bonus.



At $249, this Xbox Series S Black Friday deal makes next-gen gaming more accessible than ever. The Series S proves you don't need to spend big to get a great gaming experience. For anyone wanting to play the latest games without breaking the bank, this deal is perfectly timed for holiday gaming sessions.