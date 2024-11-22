Cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey — 3 Black Friday meat thermometer deals I’d recommend from $32

It’s a busy time of year, preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. Whether you’ve got a young family or not, there’s always a lot to do and never enough time to fit everything in. But it’s always worth being one step and especially organized in the kitchen before the big celebrations begin. One of the keys to a successful dinner is making sure you have one of the best meat thermometers, so you're ensuring the turkey or ham isn't over- or undercooked.

This Black Friday ThermoWorks is here to help you out with some big savings on its most popular thermometers, allowing you to relax knowing the turkey is perfectly cooked. Right now, you can grab the ThermoWorks Thermapen One for $92 at Amazon . Or if you’re looking for something small and nifty, the ThermoPop 2 is discounted by 20% to $32 at Amazon .



Apart from my top 3 choices, a host of other ThermoWorks thermometer discounts are available at Amazon this Black Friday.

Best ThermoWorks Deals

ThermoWorks Thermapen One: was $109 now $92 at Amazon This meat thermometer is a fuss-free, easy-to-use device that comes highly recommended. It provides a super-fast one-second reading every time and delivers precise results. It also has a 360° auto rotation display that adapts for right or left-handed use. And like all ThermoWorks products, it comes in a choice of 13 bright colors.

ThermoWorks ThermoPen Classic: was $95 now $76 at Amazon The ThermaPen Classic gives a super-fast reading within 2-3 seconds, slightly slower than the ThermoPen One, on its large display and is ideal when you need a digital instant-read thermometer. It has an automatic on/off, so there's no need for buttons, avoiding food getting stuck in crevices. It also has a 1500 hours battery life. It's available in 6 colors.