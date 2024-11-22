Cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey — 3 Black Friday meat thermometer deals I’d recommend from $32
Be food safe this Thanksgiving
It’s a busy time of year, preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. Whether you’ve got a young family or not, there’s always a lot to do and never enough time to fit everything in. But it’s always worth being one step and especially organized in the kitchen before the big celebrations begin. One of the keys to a successful dinner is making sure you have one of the best meat thermometers, so you're ensuring the turkey or ham isn't over- or undercooked.
This Black Friday ThermoWorks is here to help you out with some big savings on its most popular thermometers, allowing you to relax knowing the turkey is perfectly cooked. Right now, you can grab the ThermoWorks Thermapen One for $92 at Amazon. Or if you’re looking for something small and nifty, the ThermoPop 2 is discounted by 20% to $32 at Amazon.
Apart from my top 3 choices, a host of other ThermoWorks thermometer discounts are available at Amazon this Black Friday.
Quick Links
- ThermoWorks Thermapen One: was $109 now $92 @ Amazon
- ThermoWorks Classic Thermapen: was $95 now $76 @ Amazon
- ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2: was $41 now $32 at Amazon
Best ThermoWorks Deals
This meat thermometer is a fuss-free, easy-to-use device that comes highly recommended. It provides a super-fast one-second reading every time and delivers precise results. It also has a 360° auto rotation display that adapts for right or left-handed use. And like all ThermoWorks products, it comes in a choice of 13 bright colors.
The ThermaPen Classic gives a super-fast reading within 2-3 seconds, slightly slower than the ThermoPen One, on its large display and is ideal when you need a digital instant-read thermometer. It has an automatic on/off, so there's no need for buttons, avoiding food getting stuck in crevices. It also has a 1500 hours battery life. It's available in 6 colors.
This highly recommended thermometer gives reading in 2-3 seconds, with an accuracy of +/_1°F. It's suitable for both left and right hand users and features a 1¼ inch backlit screen that rotates for easy viewing at any angle. It has a single-button operation and is compact in size. Although its waterproof, it is not dishwasher safe. Choose between nautical blue, cayenne pepper red or dove gray.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.