Hurry! The viral Ninja Luxe Café espresso machine is $75 off for Cyber Monday

Since its launch in September, Ninja's Luxe Café espresso machine has been going in and out of stock as people rush to upgrade their home coffee setup. And for the first time, I've found an epic saving on this viral coffee maker that's too good to miss.

The Ninja Luxe Café is $75 off at Target right now, thanks to a 15% saving on all Ninja appliances. This discount is automatically applied at checkout, and it's not sold out yet. However, you don't have long to take advantage of this fantastic deal, as it's limited to Cyber Monday, and it could sell out before the end of the day.

The Luxe Café can do more than just espresso, too. It has a cold brew setting, as well as a Luxe basket that's designed for quad shots or drip coffee. We gave the Ninja Luxe Café a 4.5-star rating in our review. With a full price of $499, it's not cheap, but it offers phenomenal value that outpaces anything you'll find in our best espresso machine guide — which is why it went straight to the top once we'd tested it ourselves.

Why we love the Ninja Luxe Café

(Image credit: Future)

The Ninja Luxe Café was an instant hit when it was released in September. In testing, our reviewer Camryn found making delicious espresso from home easier than ever. She found that its automatic milk steaming created the perfect texture without any manual steaming required, and because it has an in-built whisk, it can even texturize cold milk to top up your cold brew for the perfect summer drink.

Other intelligent features include its weight-based dosing, which means you'll never waste coffee beans, and its assisted grinder settings, which suggest changes to your grind size based on the speed of your espresso extraction.

I've kept a watchful eye out for any Ninja Luxe Café deals since it was first released, and this is the first I've spotted. So if you want to treat the coffee-lover in your life, or you've been holding out for a Cyber Monday saving before you invest, now's the time to buy.