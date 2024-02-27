How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 21

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns on March 21. Brought to you by our friends at GamesRadar, the show will once again spotlight a slew of upcoming games and world premiere exclusive premieres. Not only can folks watch it from various online sources, but those attending PAX East can even watch it during the Boston-based event.

As in previous years, we’ll be treated to over 40 games from some of the biggest publishers and developers in the gaming industry. These include Bandai Namco, Spotlight by Quantic Dream and The Chinese Room. A post-show broadcast appropriately called the Expansion Pack will be hosted by content creators and feature exclusive interviews, special guests and “some surprise reveals.” The show is platform agnostic, so we’ll hear announcements about titles coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the Xbox One , PS4 , PC and the Nintendo Switch .

Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI) and Samantha Béart (Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3) will host the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. (Image credit: Future)

Speaking of hosts, Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI) and Samantha Béart (Karlach, Baldur’s Gate 3) will host this year’s event, which should make fans of those respective games happy. Ben Starr in particular has become a favorite on X (formerly Twitter) so it’s good to see him co-hosting the event.

“Our Spring Showcase will spotlight some of the most exciting upcoming games in a year that’s already been full of surprises,” said Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games Video & Events at Future. “Palworld, Helldivers 2, and Pacific Drive are just three off-radar titles to have caught the imagination, and it’s exactly these kinds of atmospheric indies and inventive AAs that the Future Games Show loves to champion in its mission to help viewers discover something new.”

How to Future Games Show Spring Showcase livestream

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase livestream will take place on March 21, starting at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm GMT / 5 pm CET.

You can watch the broadcast on Twitch , YouTube , X , Facebook , TikTok , GamesRadar , IGN , BiliBili and more. If you’re attending PAX East, you can watch the stream in the Albatross Theater. GamesRadar and Future Game Show will post daily game announcements on their respective X accounts until the livestream kicks off.

We at Tom’s Guide will cover all the big announcements from Future Games Show Spring Showcase, so stay tuned for more!