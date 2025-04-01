5 biggest new games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox and PC

April 2025 is one of the quieter months this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t exciting games to play on PS5, Xbox and PC.

Whether you're a fan of third-person action-adventures, turn-based RPGs with unique real-time mechanics, or racing simulations, there should be something for everyone.

One of the standout releases this month is South of Midnight, a gripping new title from the creators of We Happy Few and Contrast.

For those looking for a dark and fantastical experience, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one to keep your eye on in the coming weeks. And PS5 owners will finally get their hands on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

If you're looking for fresh gaming experiences this April, here are five of the biggest new titles launching this month that you won’t want to miss!

The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PC (April 3)

Platforms: PC

The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PC is the definitive way to experience the emotionally intense sequel to the original game. Set five years after the first, the story follows Ellie and Joel as they navigate the post-apocalyptic world, facing the aftermath of a violent event.

This Remastered edition features enhanced graphics, improved textures, lighting and frame rates for a smoother experience.

It also introduces new content like the No Return Mode, a roguelike survival mode, Lost Levels which showcase early-development versions of three levels, developer commentary, and a Guitar Free Play mode for music fans. The game is designed to push both your skills and emotions with its deeper, more complex gameplay elements.

The timing of this release couldn’t be better, aligning with the launch of “The Last of Us” season 2 on HBO. It’s the perfect opportunity to dive back into this haunting, beautifully crafted world.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC: $49 @ Steam

The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PC delivers an emotionally intense story of revenge, loss, and redemption, now with enhanced graphics, a roguelike survival mode, and developer commentary. Releasing alongside “The Last of Us” season 2, it’s the perfect time to experience or revisit this masterpiece in its most immersive form yet.

South of Midnight (April 8)

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

South of Midnight is shaping up to be one of those games that just oozes atmosphere. It’s a dark Southern gothic action-adventure where you play as Hazel, a young woman who can weave magic and is tasked with hunting down supernatural creatures.

The game is set in a beautifully eerie version of the Deep South, full of folklore, ghosts and monsters lurking in the swamps.

Hazel is not just fighting monsters but unraveling something about herself. And the combat looks like an intriguing mix of fluid magic and melee, making every encounter feel stylish and intense.

If you love games with strong storytelling, rich atmosphere, and a bit of dark magic, this one’s worth keeping an eye on, and I’ll know I’ll definitely be playing it this month.

South of Midnight: Play on Xbox Game Pass

South of Midnight is a moody, magical dive into Southern gothic folklore, where you hunt supernatural creatures in a hauntingly beautiful world. With its rich atmosphere, deep storytelling, and fluid magic-melee combat, it feels like a dark fairytale brought to life. If you love eerie mysteries and folklore-driven adventures, this one’s definitely worth picking up. South of Midnight: $39 without Game Pass @ Xbox

South of Midnight Premium Edition: $49 @ Xbox

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for PS5 (April 17)

Platforms: PS5

In my Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review I said the game feels like stepping straight into a lost chapter of Indy’s story — whip-cracking, treasure-hunting, and all. And those on PS5 can finally experience it.

It absolutely nails that classic adventure vibe, giving you crumbling ruins to explore, puzzles to solve, and, of course, plenty of bad guys to punch in the face. And trust me, throwing hands as Indy is way more satisfying than sneaking around.

The combat is simple but fun, letting you mix brawling, stealth (if you must), and using the environment to your advantage. The platforming can be a little rough at times, but when it works, it makes you feel like a true adventurer. Plus, the game is packed with secrets, so completionists have a solid 30-hour journey ahead.

More than anything, it’s clear the devs love Indiana Jones. They’ve captured the heart of the franchise, making this game feel like an adventure worthy of the man in the fedora.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: $69 @ Amazon

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally brings Indy’s adventure to PS5, and it’s a must-play for fans. With thrilling combat, classic treasure-hunting, and a story that feels straight out of the movies, it captures the franchise’s magic. The mix of action, puzzles, and exploration makes for an authentic Indy experience that’s well worth the ride. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Premium Edition: $99 @ Amazon

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (April 24)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks like the kind of RPG that sticks with you long after you finish playing. It’s set in an eerie, almost dreamlike world where a twisted painter called the Master wipes out an entire generation every 33 years — literally erasing them from existence.

You play as a small expedition composed of those marked for death, fighting to break the cycle before it’s their turn.

The combat is turn-based but with real-time action elements, so every fight feels intense and cinematic. As you journey through the diverse landscapes of the continent where the Paintress lives, it becomes clear that Expedition 33 isn’t the first of its kind.

If you love turn-based RPGs, Souls-like games, or just want to see your console or PC really show off its graphics, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks to be a stunning title worth playing.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: $49 @ Amazon

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG with Souls-like elements, offering a haunting, surreal world that could be as captivating as Bioshock's Rapture. With its unique combat system and deep, emotional story about defying fate, it’s a must-buy for fans of atmospheric games and rich, narrative-driven adventures.

Forza Horizon 5 for PS5 (April 29)

Platforms: PS5

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game that lets you explore a vibrant, expansive version of Mexico, from dense jungles to sprawling deserts, all while driving a diverse lineup of cars.

Whether you're into high-speed street races or off-road adventures, there's something here for every racing enthusiast. The PS5 version is set to deliver stunning visuals and smooth performance, making the most of the console's capabilities.​

For anyone looking for a game that combines freedom, exploration, and exhilarating driving experiences, Forza Horizon 5 is definitely worth considering when it launches on PS5.