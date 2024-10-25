8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller brings the Hall Effect to Android gaming

8BitDo is known for making great third-party gaming controllers and the company is now expanding into smartphones with a new mobile controller. The just announced Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller, is 8BitDo's first controller that attaches to smartphones and smaller tablets.

The controller features a clamping mechanism that can be expanded to fit Android smartphones and tablets that measure in length between 3.9- and 6.6-inches. Unlike the Backbone One or the Asus ROG Tessen which connect to your device via USB-C, the Ultimate Mobile Gaming controller utilizes Bluetooth. However, it only supports Android devices at the moment.

Since it uses Bluetooth, the controller features a 350mAh rechargeable battery which 8BitDo says will last for 15 hours on a 90 minute charge. The battery does add weight to the controller. For comparison, the Backbone One clocks in at 138 grams, or nearly 5 ounces, while the 8BitDo mobile controller weighs 236 grams, or nearly 9 ounces.

One nice feature that the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller features is drift-resistant magnetic Hall Effect sensors that are located in its joysticks and triggers. The controller itself has two asymmetrical joysticks, a four-way directional D-pad with an Xbox-style letter buttons alongside turbo, macro and profile buttons. There are also two shoulder buttons and two programmable buttons on the back.

The controller is fully customizable via 8BitDo's Ultimate software which is available for both mobile and desktop. You can remap controls, create macros or set up multiple profiles. The trigger sensitivity can be adjusted in the app as well.

Having another device to charge seems annoying when comparable mobile gaming controllers utilize USB-C connectivity, but they do draw power from the devices they're connected to.

The Ultimate controller is available for preorder now at $49.99 and releases on November 29 which makes it significantly cheaper that some of the best mobile game controllers we've tried in the past.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors