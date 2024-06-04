How to watch 'Tell Me Everything' season 2 online from anywhere

Eden Davies returns to reprise his role of troubled teen Jonny Murphy, grieving the loss his father while wading through the messy pain points of being a teenager, in a "Tell Me Everything" season 2. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

"Tell Me Everything" season 2 dates, time, channel "Tell Me Everything" premieres on ITVX and ITV2 on Thursday, June 6.

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Described as provocative and refreshing, "Tell Me Everything" has been compared to the equally controversial teen dram "Skins", which aired from 2007-2013, handling similar themes of sex and relationships, identity, depression and anxiety, and more.

Swapping Welwyn Garden City for a fresh new start in Hitchin, Jonny has a whole bunch of new friends at his new college, all with their own personal problems that endeavor to speak universally to a generation of teenagers growing up in the 2020s.

But who are his new gaggle of mates? Well, there's the newly single Naisha (Nethra Tilakumara) who pretends it doesn't bother her that she's constantly playing third wheel to her best friend Dylan (George Hawkins) and his boyfriend Tommy (Dylan Brady). Then there's firecracker Ella (Sophie Albert, "Doctor Who") who is known for getting herself into lots of trouble. And lastly, there's fellow newbie Bex (Daisy Jacob, "Everything I Know About Love"), who isn't yet quite sure where she fits in at Hitchin college.

Promising plenty of humor alongside its hearty storylines, storylines for season 2 of "Tell Me Everything" will explore pressures stemming from social media, revenge porn, and exam anxiety. Find out how to watch "Tell Me Everything" when its six new episodes drop from anywhere.

"Tell Me Everything" season 2 for free

"Tell Me Everything" premieres on Thursday, June 6 on ITV2 at 10.05 p.m. BST, straight after new episodes of "Love Island UK" and will also be free on ITVX in full on the same day for licence fee payers. New episodes will air every Thursday at the same time for its six episode run. That means the final episode will air on July 11. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch 'Tell Me Everything' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Tell Me Everything" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch "Tell Me Everything" S2 anywhere.

Can I watch 'Tell Me Everything' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Tell Me Everything" season 2 in the U.S. right now. All six episodes of season 1 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (30-day free trial), so we'd expect season 2 to show up... at some point in 2024.

is if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch up on both seasons by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting ITVX.

How to watch 'Tell Me Everything' season 2 in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can stream "Tell Me Everything" for free on ITVX. from Thursday, June 6. You'll need a valid TV licence to stream episodes.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Tell Me Everything' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Tell Me Everything" season 2 in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I 'Tell Me Everything' in Australia?

Unfortunately, "Tell Me Everything" doesn't currently have an official streaming home in Australia.

If you are a Brit down under on work or vacation you can also catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch 'Tell Me Everything' season 2 free online in New Zealand

Luckily for Kiwis, "Tell Me Everything" season 1 is available to stream for free in New Zealand on TVNZ+, which is easy to use and contains tons of great shows.

While there isn't yet a confirmation date for when the second season will land on the platform, for the previous season episodes landed in a matter of days of airing in the U.K. so expect to be able to stream "Tell Me Everything" season 2 soon.

If you are a Kiwi abroad on work or vacation you can also catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock TVNZ+.

'Tell Me Everything' season 2 episode guide

Episode 2.1

With both Jonny and Bex starting at their new colleges on the same day, it seems inevitable the pair will connect. Dylan is less-than-impressed with Naisha's presence, while Ella is mortified when a private video is leaked and goes viral.

Episode 2.2

Jonny and Bex hit trouble at the first hurdle. Naisha bears the brunt of pressure simultaneously from parents and technology. Dylan feels pushed out while Josh struggles with Ella's overenthusiasm.

Episode 2.3

Jonny feels his recovery has been destroyed in the face of panic over an exam. Concern grows for Ella, while both Naisha and Bex realise confrontation is needed.

Episode 2.4

Bureaucracy results in a downtrodden Jonny, Ella's troubles are compounded, Naisha becomes aware of Josh's deception, and a family reunion for Dylan proves heavily facile.

Episode 2.5

Jonny distracts himself by jumping headfirst into kickboxing, as Ella impetuously and misguidedly revels in new-found fame. Dylan wars with boyfriend Tommy over some unexpected income, while Josh places a friendship in peril.

Episode 2.6

Jonny attempts to re-establish his relationship with Bex, unaware of what might come to the surface. Ella is determined to find the person behind her public shaming. Josh stuns Naisha after she musters the courage to divulge what she thinks of him.

'Tell Me Everything' cast

Eden Davies as Jonny Murphy

Nethra Tilakumara as Naisha

George Hawkins as Dylan

Sophie Albett as Ella

Daisy Jacob as Bex

Levi Mattey as Josh

Ammar Duffus as Luke

Dylan Brady as Tommy

Aidan McArdle as John, Jonny's father

Clare Calbraith as Ann, Jonny and Andrew's mother

Mark Quartley as Andrew, Jonny's older brother

'Tell Me Everything' FAQ

Will there be a season 3 of 'Tell Me Everything'? At the time of writing, a third season of "Tell Me Everything" has yet to be confirmed.

Where was 'Tell Me Everything' filmed? "Tell Me Everything" was filmed in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire in England, 32km outside of London.