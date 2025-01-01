How to watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 online – stream Emilia Fox crime drama from anywhere

There's "long-running" and there's "has it ever not been on?" To give some idea of the durability of the show, as "Silent Witness" season 28 drops, pause for thought to consider that Emilia Fox has been playing Dr Nikki Alexander for over 20 years and she joined after Amanda Burton left at the end of season 8. Still, if it ain't broke...

Here's how to watch "Silent Witness" season 28 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Silent Witness" season 28 - Dates, time, channel "Silent Witness" season 28 premieres on Monday, January 6 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

You know the brief by now - Dr Nikki Alexander (played by Emilia Fox) is an incredible pathologist who just happens to have expertise in archaeology and anthropology and if you wanted a cup of coffee it would probably transpire that she used to be a world champion barista.

Dr Jack Hodgson ( David Caves) is a forensic scientist - and amateur cage fighter - also working out of the Lyell Centre and is recently engaged to Nikki. The will they/won't they romance played out in previous seasons but this is where they get seriously back to the day job.

An old woman is fond dead in a cave for the first two-parter and their are a series of hammer attacks in the second. The rest are TBA but we are promised a 'big reveal' over the course of season 28. Will Nikki also be an expert scuba diver? Can Jack also translate Egyptian hieroglyphs? We'll know soon enough.

Read on to find out how to watch "Silent Witness" season 28 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 for free in the U.K.

"Silent Witness" season 28 premiers on BBC One on Monday, January 6 and will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Silent Witness" season 28 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Silent Witness" season 28 episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 around the world

Can I watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 in the United States?

There is no release date for "Silent Witness" season 28 in the U.S. as yet but, as previously, it will almost certainly appear on Britbox when it drops.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Silent Witness" season 28 on Monday, January 6 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Silent Witness" season 28 in Canada as yet but, as previously, it will almost certainly appear on Britbox when it drops.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Silent Witness' season 28 online in Australia?

Yes. Although there is no release date for "Silent Witness" season 28 in Australia, it will be arriving on Britbox and Freeview on-demand very soon.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier you do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Silent Witness" season 28 online in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Silent Witness" season 28 in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Silent Witness' season 28 cast

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander

David Caves as Jack Hodgson

Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven

Francesca Mills joins as Kit Brooks

Zaqi Ismail as Harry Singh

Zoe Telford as Superintendent Jane De Freitas

Billy Harris as DC Nick Whelan

David Verrey as Bruce Morgan-Jones

Kurt Egyiawan as Oliver Brown

Clare Burt as Eva Stirling

Ellora Torchia as Claire Steadman

Sarah Kameela Impey as Tina Steadman

Ellie Haddington as Meg McGrath

Lorcan Cranitch as Colin McGrath

Jenny Rainsford as Alice Chalmers

Abigail Cruttenden as Mary Chalmers

'Silent Witness' season 28 - Episode guide

Season 28 Episode 01 – Exodus 20:17 – Part 1: The death of an elderly woman found in a cave has the Lyell team asking what drives a person to murder someone so vulnerable. A new boss at the Lyell riles Jack.

S28 E02 – Exodus 20:17 – Part 2: Benjamin continues his desperate search for Gloria. Nikki’s disturbing discovery joins the dots. A new team member joins the Lyell.

S28 E03 – Homecoming – Part 1: When a man is found bludgeoned by a hammer, the Lyell are drawn deep into a conspiracy involving local government.

S28 E04 – Homecoming – Part 2: After another hammer attack, the Lyell team start uncovering connections to a conspiracy involving local government.

S28 E05 – TBA

S28 E06 – TBA

S28 E07 – TBA

S28 E08 – TBA

S28 E09 – TBA

S28 E10 – TBA

'Silent Witness' season 28 - FAQ

What have Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills said about joining the cast for "Silent Witness" season 28? Maggie Steed (playing Harriet Maven, new Head of The Lyell Centre): "I was delighted to be asked to join Silent Witness. I've enjoyed it many times over the years and it's always been the most intriguing and entertaining series going, so it's been a thrill to join." Francesca Mills (kit Brooks, a crime analyst): "I'm thrilled to be joining such a long-running, much-loved series as Silent Witness and I really look forward to being a part of the stellar cast. This will be the 28th Series, and it is still going from strength to strength."