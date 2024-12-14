How to watch 'The Royal Variety Performance 2024' online and from anywhere

"The Royal Variety Performance 2024" is here again and this year is hosted by Alan Carr (back after three years) and his Amanda Holden. It was recorded on November 22 at the Royal Albert Hall and will be shown around the world over the festive period to over 150 million viewers. See below for full list of acts.

Watch 'The Royal Variety Performance 2024' online — date, streaming, TV channel "The Royal Variety Performance 2024" premieres on ITV1, STV and ITVX on Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET.

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

The world's longest-running variety show traditionally features the best in entertainment from the worlds of comedy, music, dance and magic and, since 2007, an act as voted for by the public from the ITV talent show "Britain's Got Talent."

This year that act is singer Sydnie Christmas who will be accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra.

From the world of West End musicals, Elton John and David Furnish will introduce a number from "The Devil Wears Prada" (with star Vanessa Williams and cast), there will be an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh’s production of "Oliver!" and the company of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical "Starlight Express" will also perform.

Pop music will be represented by this year's Eurovision winner, Nemo, treble Brit Award winner James Bay and disco-queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

On the eve of their 50th anniversary, America's world-class magicians and comedy duo, Penn and Teller, will be flying in especially for the show, plus, presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern will be wowing the Royals with an incredible illusion.

Cirque Du Soleil, celebrating their 40th anniversary, will be performing a world exclusive from their Vegas show "Ovo", and the English National Ballet will perform 'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy' from their eagerly awaited Christmas production of 'Nutcracker'.

Stand-up comedy this year will be provided by Ellie Taylor of Ted Lasso fame, political comic Matt Forde who will give a review of the year, plus writer and comic Scott Bennett and award-winning Scottish comedian Larry Dean.

Set to make a very special appearance on this year's show is Lorraine Kelly with her Change and Check Choir (comprising women from across the UK who detected their breast cancer through Lorraine's trail-blazing campaign) led by former Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow. They will perform "Love Is All Around" which is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is being re-released to raise awareness of breast cancer early detection.

The team behind the smash hit "The Play That Goes Wrong" will be debuting a sneak preview and the first public performance of their hilarious brand-new West End show 'The Comedy About Spies' while American actress and singer Marisha Wallace will perform a show stopping number and also lead this year’s National Anthem accompanied by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Band of the Welsh Guards.

Read on for how to watch "The Royal Variety" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'The Royal Variety' for free online

Watch 'The Royal Variety' online for FREE in the U.K.

"The Royal Variety Performance 2024" premieres on ITV1, STV and ITVX on Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. GMT.

ITVX is FREE to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

Watch 'The Royal Variety' from anywhere

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

'The Royal Variety' streams by country

Can I watch 'The Royal Variety Performance 2024' in the U.S.?

How to watch 'The Royal Variety Performance 2024' in Canada

Canadians will be able to watch "The Royal Variety Performance 2024" as it is broadcast on CBC on Friday, December 27 at 8 P.M. ET.

Can I watch 'The Royal Variety Performance 2024' in Australia?

"The Royal Variety Performance 2024" will not be on ABC in Australia this year.

How to watch 'The Royal Variety Performance 2024' in New Zealand

Kiwis will be able to watch "The Royal Variety Performance 2024" on TVNZ 1 on Sunday, December 22 at 7 P.M. NZDT.

What you need to know about 'The Royal Variety Performance 2024'

'The Royal Variety Performance 2024' trailer

Royal Variety Performance 2024 - ITV Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What is the best thing that has ever happened at a "Royal Variety Performance"? It's a toss up between Laurel and Hardy turning up in 1947 or The Beatles' famous 1963 appearance where John Lennon announced from the stage, "For our last number I'd like to ask your help: Will the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands? And the rest of you, if you'll just rattle your jewellery".

