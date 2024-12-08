How to watch the 'I'm A Celeb' final 2024 online and from anywhere in the world

The "I'm A Celeb" final is almost upon us and there are still plenty of celebs we would like to eliminate (sure, Dean's got his marching orders but how is Maura Higgins still there?). Appointment TV or guilty pleasure, either way you will not want to miss the "I'm A Celeb" final, live at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET this Sunday, December 8.

Away from the U.K. when it airs? You can still watch the "I'm A Celeb" final FREE online from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch the 'I'm A Celeb' final online: release date, time, streaming, TV channel The "I'm A Celeb" final airs on Sunday, December 8 at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV1 and ITVX.

• FREE — ITV1/ ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Radio personalities Melvin Odoom and Dean McCullough, N'Dubz popstar Tulisa Contostavlos (of N'Dubz) and Loose Woman Jane Moore are outta there. The rest of them face the "I'm A Celeb" final countdown...

Read on to find out who's left in the Jungle, their stand-out moment so far and how to watch the "I'm A Celeb" final online and from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

Watch the 'I'm A Celeb' final for FREE online

Watch the 'I'm A Celeb' final online for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The "I'm A Celeb" final airs on Sunday, December 8 at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV1 and is available to stream live and on-demand on ITVX.

It’s FREE to watch and ITVX carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you're outside of the UK when ithe "I'm A Celeb" final is on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent you from accessing your usual ITVX account when abroad. Scroll down for more information and instructions. We recommend NordVPN – find out why in our NordVPN review.

Watch the 'I’m A Celeb' final from anywhere

How to watch the 'I’m A Celeb' final from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "I’m A Celeb" final on your usual U.K. streaming service?

You can still watch your favourite jungle-based reality show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual ITVX stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the 'I’m A Celeb' final online as if you were in the U.K.

The 'I’m A Celeb' final streams by country

Can I watch the 'I’m A Celeb' final in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the "I’m A Celeb" final (British version) does not stream outside the U.K.

However, Brits traveling Stateside can catch the 'I’m A Celeb' final online on ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'I’m A Celeb' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sadly for Canadian reality TV fans, the "I’m A Celeb" final does not stream outside the U.K.

However, Brits visiting Canada can catch the "I'm A Celeb" final online on ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'I’m A Celeb' U.K. in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Despite being filmed there, the British "I’m A Celeb" final does not currently air in Australia.

Traveling in Aus and don't want to miss it? Brits can still catch the "I'm A Celeb" final online on ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access their home streaming services as normal.

'I’m A Celeb' 2024 finalists

In other words, who's left in the "I'm A Celeb" jungle after two weeks of trials and challenges? These are your finalists.

ALAN HALSALL - Coronation Street star

STAND OUT MOMENT IN CAMP (SO FAR): Waking lazy Dean McCullough and then telling him that he wasn't pulling his weight in the first camp confrontation.

BARRY McGUIGAN - Former world champion boxer

STAND OUT MOMENT IN CAMP (SO FAR): Revealing his secret skill as a brilliant singer.

DANNY JONES - McFly star and Voice UK coach

STAND OUT MOMENT IN CAMP (SO FAR): Dressing up as a pencil and drawing on an easel with his head.

COLEEN ROONEY - Former chief WAG, wife of Wayne Rooney

STAND OUT MOMENT IN CAMP (SO FAR): Acting like a ninja when she had to have a bug syringed out of her ear.

GK BARRY - Influencer/TikTok content creator/podcaster

STAND OUT MOMENT IN CAMP (SO FAR): Her growing friendship and touching discussion with Rev Richard Coles about sexuality.

REVEREND RICHARD COLES - Former pop star/former vicar/TV personality

STAND OUT MOMENT IN CAMP (SO FAR): So many but how about busting those moves in the challenge to gain access to the Jungle Arms?

MAURA HIGGINS - Former Love Island star

STAND OUT MOMENT IN CAMP (SO FAR): Accidentally throwing away a meal of rice and beans.

More from Tom's Guide