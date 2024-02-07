How to watch Couple to Throuple online — stream polyamorous dating show from anywhere

"Couple to Throuple" is a brand new polyamorous reality dating show that sets itself up a sexier spin on "Love Island" and "Naked Attraction". It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch Couple to Throuple online from anywhere with a VPN.

Couple to Throuple U.S. streaming details The 10-episode season will arrive in weekly batches of three beginning Thurs, Feb. 8. The season finale is set to stream separately. • U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

Four couples mingle with 14 polyamorous singletons – including Playboy Bunny Denyse Davis – on their tropical island to see if they want to experiment. At the end of the show, the couples will decided if they want to form a throuple, go home as they arrived, or break up.

What could possibly go wrong? Pretty much everything.

As always, there is a relationship expert on hand. Shamyra Howard, an award-winning sexologist, licensed clinical social worker and certified sex therapist will be there to help the couples through the process, hug sobbing participants and no doubt pick up the pieces.

The 10-episode series hosted by "Access Hollywood" co-anchor Scott Evans will be on Peacock in the U.S. exclusively. Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Couple to Throuple" season 1 online from anywhere.

How to watch Couple to Throuple in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Couple to Throuple" season 1 in the U.S. The first three episodes land on Thursday, February 8.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

In addition to "Couple to Throuple" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as The Office, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, as well as newer shows such The Traitors U.S..

Watch Couple to Throuple from anywhere

How to watch Couple to Throuple from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch with a platform you already pay for at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view Peacock, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your normal streaming service and watch "Couple to Throuple" streams as if you were back home.

'Couple to Throuple' season 1 streams by country

How to watch 'Couple to Throuple' S1 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no confirmed release date for "Couple to Throuple" in Canada yet.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in Canada can watch "Couple to Throuple" on Peacock via one of the best VPNs.

Can I watch 'Couple to Throuple' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although some Peacock content is available to Sky subscribers in the U.K. there's no word if or when "Couple to Throuple" will be available to Brits.

If you're American in the U.K., and you want to watch "Couple to Throuple" through your existing Peacock subscription, you'll need a VPN.

Can I watch 'Couple to Throuple' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

An American Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch Couple to Throuple Season 1 on Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Couple to Throuple Season 1 episode schedule

Episode 1: Thursday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 8 Episode 2: Thursday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 8 Episode 3: Thursday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 8 Episode 4: Thursday, Feb. 15

Thursday, Feb. 15 Episode 5: Thursday, Feb. 15

Thursday, Feb. 15 Episode 6: Thursday, Feb. 15

Thursday, Feb. 15 Episode 7: Thursday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 22 Episode 8: Thursday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 22 Episode 9: Thursday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 22 Episode 10: Finale, TBC

'Couple to Throuple' season 1 trailer

'Couple to Throuple' season 1 cast

The couples:

Ashmal Ali and his partner Rehman Bhatti from Detroit, Michigan.

Brittne Babe and Sean Williams, both from Los Angeles, California.

Corey Potter of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and Wilder Bunke of Los Angeles, California.

Lauren Bair and Dylan Bair of Fountain Hills, Arizona, are the only married couple on the show.

The singles:

In addition to the four couples, 14 open-minded singles will shake things up and attempt to create thouples. Among the singles are fitness guru Jess Olson, meditation guide Darrien Seqqoya, relationship coach Sanu Stevens and Playboy Bunny Denyse Davis.

What we know about 'Couple to Throuple' so far

What is Couple to Throuple? According to Peacock: "Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Peacock’s new Original series Couple to Throuple follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately."

Where is 'Couple to Throuple' filmed? The series is filmed in and around Panama with many scenes showing Panama City in the background. The main location is on a remote tropical island off the coast.