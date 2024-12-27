How to watch 'Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024' online anywhere

The "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" might not be the Brink's-Mat heist but a break-in at the local church still has to be investigated and that's without possible paranormal activity - or malicious behavior masquerading as such - elsewhere taking up the precious time of DI Goodman Humphrey (played by Kris Marshall) and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi).

Here's how to watch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" - Dates, time, channel The "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" premieres on Friday, December 27 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC One/BBC iPlayer (U.K.) • U.S./Canada/Australia — BritBox

Naturally, events away from the station – the extra dimension to cozy crime series that makes the spin-off "Beyond Paradise", and the show that spawned it, "Death in Paradise", so popular – reflect the kind of situations and family issues we all face.

*SEASON 2 SPOILER ALERT*

Are Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) married yet? How is their relationship going as Christmas approaches? And how will introverted foster kid Jaiden (Austin Taylor) fit in and bond with his new family?

Read on to find out how to watch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" for FREE in the U.K.

"Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" premieres on Friday, December 27 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch the 'Beyond Paradise Christmas Special' from abroad

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise Christmas Special' around the world

Can I watch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" in the U.S.?

Yes, "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" drops in the U.S. on Wednesday, December 25 on BritBox – two days before the show airs in the U.K.

In the U.S., a BritBox subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99 for a year.

How to watch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" on Friday, December 27 on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer to stream live and on-demand. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

Can I watch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" online or on TV in Canada?

Whilst "Death in Paradise" is on BritBox in Canada, they're not currently showing spin-off series "Beyond Paradise" so the Christmas special won't be available to Canadians this week.

Can I watch "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" online in Australia?

Though "Death in Paradise" and its Christmas Specials air on BritBox in Australia, nowhere Down Under currently streams the "Beyond Paradise" spin-off so as it stands, the show isn't available to Aussies.

'Beyond Paradise Christmas Special' - Cast

Humphrey Goodman - Kris Marshall

Martha Lloyd - Sally Bretton

Esther Williams - Zahra Ahmadi

Kelby Hartford - Dylan Llewellyn

Margo Martins - Felicity Montagu

Anne Lloyd - Barbara Flynn

Zoe - Melina Sinadinou

Charlie Woods - Jade Harrison

Hannah Owen - Amalia Vitale

Bob Holland -Mark Heap

Colin - Seann Walsh

Fiona - Tamla Kari

Rev Kate - Chizzy Akudolu

Jaiden - Austin Taylor

Marcus - Simon Nagra

Linda Holland - Rosalind Adler

Ben - Sami Amber

Where is "Beyond Paradise" filmed? Although the fictional town of Shipton Abbott is supposed to be in Devon, almost all the filming for this year's "Beyond Paradise Christmas Special" took place in neighboring Cornwall. In particular, Looe, Polpero, Fowey, Calstock and Whitsand Bay.

What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer? Lots – including "Doctor Who: Joy to the World", "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale", "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl", "Call The Midwife", "Strictly Come Dancing", "Outnumbered" and plenty more.

