How to watch the BRIT Awards 2024: live stream performers Dua Lipa and Raye from anywhere

The biggest night in British music is here! The BRIT Awards 2024 promises to be an unmissable event as hosts Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo welcome a bevvy of performers, including Dua Lipa, Raye and Kylie Minogue, to the stage and hand out some of the most sought after awards in the industry.

Below, we'll explain how to watch the BRIT Awards 2024 live stream from anywhere with a VPN , and potentially for FREE!

BRIT Awards 2024: TV channel, start time, and streaming info ► U.K. date and time: The BRITs will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT. It will be available on-demand on ITVX after it airs.

• U.K. — ITVX

• Global — YouTube

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The BRITs are never anything less than a musical spectacular and the 2024 edition of the awards looks to be no different with performances from some of the biggest names in music including Song of the Year nominees Dua Lipa and Raye, as well as Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, who are set for a special performance of their No. 1 hit, "Miracle". Kylie Minogue will close the show, having received the Global Icon Award.

Of the nominees, Raye has received the most nods with seven, including British Artist of the Year, and has already received the Songwriter of the Year award. Meanwhile, big names such as Blur, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo each received two nominations, while recently reformed Blink-182 are nominated for International Group of the Year and stadium filling megastar Taylor Swift is up for International Artist of the Year.

This year’s edition of the BRITs is sure to be another great Saturday night of TV, so read on, as we explain how to watch the BRIT Awards 2024 online and for FREE.

Watch BRITs 2024 for FREE in the U.K.

U.K. viewers watch the BRIT Awards 2024 for FREE on ITV1, and stream online via the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV license). The show gets underway at 8.30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, March 2. You can also catch Red Carpet coverage before the show on ITV2 and The Brits Aftershow following the events' conclusion on ITVX at 10.50 p.m. GMT. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch the BRIT Awards 2024 for FREE online, as if you were back home in the U.K.. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's safe, secure and speedy. See below.

How to watch BRIT Awards 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where ITVX isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. Check out the 12-month plan for the best value.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream the BRIT Awards 2024 online.

Watch the BRITS 2024 around the world

Internationally, the BRIT Awards 2024 is being live streamed for FREE on YouTube, with the event set to get underway at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday.

For those in the U.S. and Canada that's 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Saturday afternoon and for Aussie music fans it's an early Sunday start of 7.30am AEDT.

YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there.

If you are visiting a country where YouTube is not accessible, don't forget you can use a VPN to access you usual YouTube account from anywhere.

BRIT Awards nominees

A total of 15 awards are up for grabs at the BRITs this year, but here's a selection of the nominees across the major categories:

Who is nominated for British Album of the Year? Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Who is nominated for Song of the Year? Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – "Miracle"

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – "Prada"

Central Cee – "Let Go"

Dave and Central Cee – "Sprinter"

Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"

J Hus featuring Drake – "Who Told You"

Kenya Grace – "Strangers"

Lewis Capaldi – "Wish You the Best"

PinkPantheress – "Boy's a Liar"

Raye featuring 070 Shake – "Escapism"

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – "Dancing Is Healing"

Stormzy featuring Debbie – "Firebabe"

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – "React"

Venbee and Goddard. – "Messy in Heaven"

Who is nominated for British Artist of the Year? Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Who is nominated for British Group of the Year? Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Who is nominated for International Artist of the Year? Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Who is nominated for International Group of the Year? Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Who is nominated for Best International Song? Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

David Kushner – "Daylight"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jazzy – "Giving Me"

Libianca – "People"

Meghan Trainor – "Made You Look"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Noah Kahan – "Stick Season"

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – "Miss You"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Peggy Gou – "(It Goes Like) Nanana"

Rema – "Calm Down"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Tate McRae – "Greedy"

Tyla – "Water"

The 'BRIT Awards' 2024: What you need to know

What are the BRIT Awards? This year is the 44th edition of the BRIT Awards, which first took place in 1977, became an annual event in 1982 and have been broadcast live on television since 1988 (although from 1990-2006 was broadcast on a 24-hour delay). The BRITs are the highest profile music industry awards in the U.K. with the ceremony being an entertainment spectacle with some of the worlds biggest stars performing over the years, including The Spice Girls, Adele, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Oasis. The show has also developed a reputation for controversial moments including Mick Fleetwood and Samantha Fox's disastrous hosting of the 1989 edition (that resulted in the show being pre-recorded for the next 16 years), Jarvis Cocker's 1996 Michael Jackson protest and Danbert Nobacon of the band Chumbawamba dumping a bucket of iced water over then-Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott in 1998.

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2024? This years BRITs are being hosted by the trio of Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo. On her appointment, Amfo said: "Hosting the BRITs is a bucket list job, I’m so very honoured and excited for this year’s show. Throughout my career, I’ve been so lucky to witness the growth of this year’s nominees and performers and I know it’s gonna be another special one. I can’t wait to hit the stage with Maya and Roman to celebrate these amazing artists at The O2!" While Jama added: "I'm really excited to be hosting the BRIT Awards alongside Clara and Roman. I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the BRITs for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up - so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it! It’s always one of the best nights of the year for me, and a real celebration of British music, culture, and talent." And Kemp had this to say: "This is a real pinch me moment! Hosting the BRIT Awards - what an honour. I remember watching the BRITs on TV when I was growing up so to be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a privilege to share the stage with so many talented artists and to celebrate the incredible achievements of all the nominees and winners this year. See you there."

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2024? Confirmed to be performing during this year's ceremony are: Dua Lipa

Raye

Kylie Minogue

Rema

Jungle

Becky Hill and Chase & Status

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding

Tate McRae

Is there BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet coverage? Red Carpet coverage for the BRITs is being broadcast on ITV2 prior to the show and hosted by Yinka Bokinni ("The Apprentice: You're Fired") and Jack Saunders. The pair will also host The Brits' Aftershow on ITVX following the main show's conclusion at 10.50 p.m. GMT.

What can we expect from the BRIT Awards 2024? Speaking to "MusicWeek," showrunner Damien Christian had this to say: On Kylie: "I think it's going to be brilliant. We started talking to Kylie's people in May last year and they really wanted to be on the show. I loved the enthusiasm they brought and how much she wanted to do it. We would have been tempted anyway, but she had an amazing year – "Padam Padam" was her biggest hit single for years and years – and when you have a big moment again, you come back into vogue to another generation of people. She’s iconic over here." On this year's line up: "You've got superstars and collaborations. You've got African music, British bands, Kylie and an American superstar in there as well. If you go through it, there really is something for everybody. It's hard to get your eight moments in reflecting last year, and it also [depends] who's available. We respect ITV enormously for giving us their Saturday night, but we've got to make sure the "BRIT Awards" is done the right way as well. It can't all be glitzy; some of it's got to be about the music industry and the success stories of last year. One of the things we ask everybody is to do their big song. Historically, people will come in and want to do their new song, or a B-side Argentinian import, but you're thinking, "No, go for your big song for a Saturday night." And everyone has basically said, "Yeah, that makes sense," because it's a reflection of the last year." And visual artist Rachel Jones contributed: "The "Brits" is a huge celebration of the breadth and multitude of talent that’s shaping and defining British culture, and it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be involved in such a monumental moment. I’m beyond excited that I’ve been able to contribute something artistic towards this year’s ceremony, and I can’t wait to celebrate with all the nominees."

Where are the BRIT Awards 2024 taking place? This year's BRIT Awards will take place at the 02 Arena, which has been the home of the ceremony since 2011. Previously, the awards took place at the Grosvenor Hotel from 1982-1987, the Royal Albert Hall from 1988-1989, the Dominion Theatre from 1990-1991, Hammersmith Odeon in 1992, Alexandra Palace from 1993-1995, Earls Court from 1996-1997, the London Arena from 1998-1999 and Earls Court again from 2000-2010.