How to watch 'Coldplay: Our Glastonbury' online from anywhere

Coldplay and Glastonbury go together like Oasis and Knebworth. Band and event in perfect harmony. They return in 2024 as headliners for a record fifth time but pause to tell the BBC all about their memories of the festival to date in this one-off show.

Below we have all the information on how to watch "Coldplay: Our Glastonbury" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Coldplay: Our Glastonbury' start time, channel "Coldplay: Our Glastonbury" airs on BBC Two at 10 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 25 (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT)

After headlining Glastonbury in 2002 and 2005, Chris Martin is reported to have said in 2007, "Glastonbury is bored of us. I don’t think we can even take a harmonica down there for a good 15 years.” He was wrong. They returned to headline again in 2011 and 2016 and do so again on Saturday, June 29.

Before then, however, Chris (with snippets of archive interviews from the other band members Jonny Buckland, Phil Harvey, Will Champion and Guy Berryman) has sat down to talk through the band's many adventures at Worthy Farm – possibly including the time he made a cameo appearance in 2019 during Kylie Minogue's set – for BBC show "Coldplay: Our Glastonbury".

If any band can legitimately claim to own Glastonbury, it is the festival's de facto house band, so read on for our guide to where to watch "Coldplay: Our Glastonbury" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Coldplay: Our Glastonbury' free online

"Coldplay: Our Glastonbury" airs on BBC Two at 10:00 p.m. BST on Tuesday, June 25 and is also available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Use NordVPN to unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account and watch from it anywhere. Details below.

Watch 'Coldplay: Our Glastonbury' from anywhere

What if you're usually based in the U.K., pay the licence fee, but are abroad right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch "Coldplay: Our Glastonbury" for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

Using a VPN is one option.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN has a great deal.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual BBC iPlayer account, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer to stream "Coldplay: Our Glastonbury" online.

Can I watch 'Coldplay: Our Glastonbury' online in the U.S., Canada of the rest of the world?

Unfortunately "Coldplay: Our Glastonbury" is not yet available in the U.S., Canada or the rest of the world but Brits in the States, or elsewhere, for work or on vacation can watch the documentary online with a VPN such as NordVPN. This clever app allows you unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account and watch iPlayer from anywhere.

When are Coldplay playing Glastonbury this year and what songs can we expect? Coldplay will be headlining Glasto for an incredible fifth time on Saturday, June 29 from 9.45 p.m. to 11.45 p.m. (BST) - find out how to live stream their performance here. New single, "feelslikei'mfallinginlove" is sure to feature alongside other tracks from forthcoming album "Moon Music" and all the usual stadium-friendly favorites that sound just as good blasting out from the Pyramid Stage at Glasto - "Yellow", "Higher Power", "A Sky Full Of Stars" and "Viva La Vida" - plus maybe "In My Place", "The Scientist" and, fingers crossed, "Sparks". In truth, they have over 25 years of back catalogue to go at so don't be surprised if they celebrate this record-breaking performance by throwing in a few golden oldies...