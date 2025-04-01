16 new shows and movies to stream in April 2025: 'The Last of Us,' 'Andor' and more

A shower ... no, more like a deluge of new movies and shows is coming in April 2024. A ton of new titles are arriving this month on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

With so many options, it's easy to miss something. That's why we're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month.

They include the returns of several highly anticipated series, including "The Last of Us" season 2, "Andor" season 2, "Hacks" season 4," "You" season 5," "Black Mirror" season 7 and "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6.

Plus, check out starry debuts like "The Bondsman" with Kevin Bacon, "Your Friends and Neighbors" with Jon Hamm and "Dying for Sex" with Michelle Williams.

Here's our guide on what to watch in April 2025.

‘The Bondsman’ (Prime Video)

The Bondsman | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Kevin Bacon makes his TV comeback in this supernatural action dramedy, packed with dark humor, demonic chaos, and a surprising dose of country music.

Hub Halloran was a bounty hunter—until he was murdered. Now, thanks to a deal with the Devil, he’s back from the dead with a new mission: rounding up escaped demons while confronting his own past sins and chasing a second chance at life, love, and a music career.

Bacon joins forces with co-star and country singer Jennifer Nettles for "Hell and Back," an album written in character. Three of the tracks will debut in the series. - KW

Premieres April 3 on Prime Video

‘Pulse’ (Netflix)

Pulse | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The hottest new trend in streaming is one of TV’s oldest staples: the medical procedural. With Max’s “The Pitt” drawing rave reviews, Netflix is jumping in—with a soapy twist in the vein of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

In “Pulse,” chaos erupts at Miami’s busiest trauma center as a hurricane barrels toward the city. Third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is thrust into the role of chief resident after Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is abruptly suspended.

As the storm intensifies and trauma cases pile up, Danny and Xander are forced to work side by side—just as the explosive details of their secret romance start to unravel. - KW

Premieres April 3 on Netflix

‘Dying for Sex’ (FX on Hulu)

Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney | FX - YouTube Watch On

This daring and darkly comic series — inspired by the hit Wondery podcast — follows Michelle Williams as Molly, a woman who reinvents her sex life after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Leaving behind a passionless marriage, she teams up with her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate), to chase the experiences she’s never had.

With humor and heartbreak intertwined, Molly navigates a whirlwind of sexual firsts—most importantly, her first real orgasm. The series balances absurdity (yes, flying dicks) with raw emotion, exploring the tangled connections between desire, mortality and the chance to start over. - KW

Premieres April 4 on Hulu

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 6 (Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

It’s been nearly three years since we last caught up with June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), Luke Bankhole (O-T Fagbenle) and the rest of Gilead — long enough for the show’s patriarchal dystopia to feel unnervingly close to home, in fact.



In this sixth and final chapter of HBO’s adaptation of the Margaret Atwood classic, June's fight against totalitarian Gilead reaches its climax, leading her fellow knife-wielding handsmaids in an ultimate rebellion against the likes of Serena, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and the rest of their oppressors.

Based on official trailers, it looks like those signature handmaids’ cloaks won’t be the only thing turning screens red this season. - CI



Premieres April 8 on Hulu

‘G20’ (Prime Video)

G20 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In this taut political thriller, Viola Davis turns action hero as President Danielle Sutton, who's called upon to fight back when terrorists infiltrate a fictional version of the G20 summit.

Tensions rise as the first female U.S. President must balance her roles as commander-in-chief, mother, and newly-minted tactical strategist as her attackers gain control, with her as their prime target.

As Sutton tirelessly works to figure out a way to outsmart the invaders, she's also forced to make important decisions that could affect the fate of the entire country. No pressure or anything. - BV

Premieres April 10 on Prime Video

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 (Netflix)

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The seventh season of the sci-fi mind-bender arrives with a set of six episodes, including two feature-length installments, according to creator Charlie Brooker.

It promises to deliver the same dark comedy and often depressingly bleak portraits of future tech and how it intertwines with our lives in often confusing ways.

In a notable first for the series, one episode serves as a direct sequel to the fan-favorite "USS Callister" from Season 4, bringing back familiar faces from the space-faring nightmare.

Brooker notes there's "a little bit OG 'Black Mirror'" this time around as well, with a star-studded cast including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, Awkwafina and other familiar faces that could make this go-around one of the biggest yet for the anthology series. - BV

Premieres April 10 on Netflix

‘Hacks’ season 4 (Max)

Hacks Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels are back—and this time, it’s war. Season 4 of Hacks picks up right where the explosive season 3 finale left off, with Ava (Hannah Einbinder) blackmailing her way into the head writer position on Deborah’s (Jean Smart) long-dreamt-of late-night show.

Betrayal is nothing new for Deborah, but this one cuts deep. As the two frenemies-turned-rivals navigate the brutal world of late-night television, Ava scrambles to prove she deserves the job while Deborah, a master of vengeance, plots her next move.

Tensions flare in the writers’ room, Hollywood parties and even a strip club, as the duo fights for creative control — and possibly, a shred of their old bond. - KW

Premieres April 10 on HBO and Max

‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ (Apple TV Plus)

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple’s new drama introduces us to a down-on-his-luck hedge fund manager, Cooper (Jon Hamm) who seemingly has it all: the house, the wife, the career and the money. Well, he did.

When he loses everything, Cooper turns to a life of crime and starts swiping expensive goods from his neighbors’ homes in Westmont Village to maintain his and his family’s standard of living. In doing so, he discovers that the secrets hiding behind these wealthy facades are more dangerous than he could ever have imagined,

The new show kicks off with a two-episode premiere, and if you like the look of what’s in store, you’ll be pleased to know Apple’s already renewed it for a second season. - MS

Premieres April 11 on Apple TV Plus

‘Doctor Who’ season 15 (Disney Plus)

Doctor Who | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Everyone’s favorite Time Lord is back for another series of adventures across the Whoniverse.

Having rescued a spaceship run by babies, saved the world with the power of music (and the help of the Beatles) and uncovered the mystery surrounding his latest time-traveling companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is about to whisk us off on new adventures across space and time.

Aside from some intriguing trailers, we’ve not got much concrete plot info to work with just yet, but there are some intriguing mysteries that we still need answers to — what’s Mrs. Flood’s deal, for one — and we know that the Doc’s got a new pal in tow again.

Get ready to meet Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and see what new challenges and foes they’ll face when the long-running sci-fi show returns this April. - MS

Premieres April 12 on Disney Plus

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 (HBO)

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Picking up five years after the events of that shocking season 1 finale, the second season of "The Last of Us" will delve into the emotional cost of an impossible choice made by Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) to risk the future of humanity to save his surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

That secret will strain their relationship and add an extra dose of danger as Joel and Ellie continue to survive in the infected world.



Complicating things even further this season will be the introduction of several new characters, including a love interest for Ellie (Dina, played by Isabela Merced), a probing therapist for Joel (Gail, played by the great Catherine O'Hara) and the polarizing Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a controversial figure from the game franchise who will change the whole series as we know it. - CI



Premieres April 13 on HBO and Max

‘#1 Happy Family USA’ (Prime Video)

#1 Happy Family USA - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Ramy Youssef's darkly comedic, animated examination of Muslim-American life, set against the backdrop of post-9/11 America, follows the upbeat Hussein family. They're the most peaceful, patriotic family you'll find on the block in the 2000s — so why are their neighbors still so afraid of them?

Youssef's idyllic American family loves their country and everything about it, almost to the point of fanaticism. The Husseins make an earnest attempt to keep up both their cultural identities and remain approachable and friendly while under the watchful eye of a society that believes them to be the "enemy."

It's satire, but for anyone who actually lived through that period, it'll likely feel a little too real. - BV

Premieres April 17 on Prime Video

‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 (HBO)

Season 2 of "The Rehearsal" takes comedian Nathan Fielder's bizarre social experiment into even more complex territory.

The "Nathan For You" creator returns to spin strange scenarios up to help everyday people tackle their most pressing issues by giving them a chance to "rehearse" them. That includes building enormous sets, hiring actors and spending extravagant amounts of money to make sure his clients have the most authentic experience possible.

The season promises to tackle a universal issue that impacts everyone, though there are scant details on what that could be. Rest assured, it's likely going to be just as wacky and weird as the first season. - BV

Premieres April 20 on HBO and Max

‘Andor’ season 2 (Disney Plus)

Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Arguably the best “Star Wars” anything in years (yes, even better than “The Mandalorian”), “Andor” returns for its second and final season, ready to connect the dots all the way to “Rogue One.”

Tony Gilroy’s razor-sharp storytelling delves into the banality of tyranny and the brutal price of rebellion. This 12-episode ride spans four years, with each year broken into a handful of days packed with drama.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) teams up with a ragtag crew of rebels, led by the mysterious Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and the ever-calculating Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

Expect to see some familiar faces from “Rogue One,” including the menacing Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), the fiery Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and everyone’s favorite deadpan droid, K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). - KW

Premieres April 22 on Disney Plus

‘Étoile’ (Prime Video)

Étoile - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Good news for devotees of the Amy Sherman-Palladino canon: the creator of "Gilmore Girls," "Bunheads: and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is back with another dramedy that’s sure to scratch that itch for fast-talking women, fully realized settings and a fab soundtrack.



"Étoile" is a ballet-centric number — and yes, Sherman-Palladino has already tackled that subject onscreen with "Bunheads." But instead of a sleepy coastal town, it's set amid the bright lights of Paris and New York City.

The directors of two world-renowned ballet companies (Charlotte Gainsbourg and Luke Kirby, respectively) embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied but suffering institutions by swapping their most talented stars. - CI

Premieres April 24 on Prime Video

‘You’ season 5 (Netflix)

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It’s been a bloody good time getting to see how bookstore manager-slash-serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) navigates his homicidal hijinks season after season on the Netflix psychological thriller "You," which is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series of the same name.



But that all comes to an end with the upcoming fifth and final season, which will pick up three years after the events of its predecessor and see Joe return to New York City to enjoy his "happily ever after" with bride Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

That is, until his picture-perfect life starts to be threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own unendingly dark desires. Will this close the book on our bloodthirsty antihero, or is Joe simply kicking off yet another chapter of manipulation and murder? - CI



Premieres April 24 on Netflix

‘Havoc’ (Netflix)

HAVOC | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’m very picky when it comes to action movies, but Gareth Evans’ “The Raid” and its sequel are some of the best genre entries in decades.

Once I heard his latest movie “Havoc” would star Tom Hardy, I was sold. The “Venom” movies and “Mad Max: Fury Road” turned me into a huge fan, and I’m excited to see him get the John Wick-style treatment in Netflix’s latest crime action thriller.

Based on the trailer, “Havoc” seems to continue the director’s tradition of letting the action guide the story.

Hardy stars as Walker, a jaded detective who finds himself on a rescue mission to save a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal goes sideways. To get him back, he’ll have to carve a bloody path through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. - AS

Premieres April 25 on Netflix