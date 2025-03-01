WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live stream: How to watch wrestling online, start time, match card, TV channel

Not only does the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live stream have two hugely anticipated Chamber matches, but this latest WWE Premium Live Event also has a couple of title matches that could well steal the show. Here's how to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

For several years now, WWE Elimination Chamber has been a pivotal step on the famed Road to WrestleMania. And that's no different here in 2025, with several hefty WrestleMania spots up for grabs at this latest WWE Premium Live Event.

Where it pertains to the men's Elimination Chamber, six men compete to earn themselves a shot at WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. For the six women likewise going through the brutality of the Chamber, their prize is an opportunity at the Women's World Championship currently held by Rhea Ripley.

While those Elimination Chamber matches are clearly the headline attraction at Toronto's Rogers Center, they're far from the only thing on offer, with forever rivals Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn going to unsanctioned war, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus once again lacing up her boots as she teams with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live streams online and on TV around the world today.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live streams from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live stream in the U.S.

WWE Pemium Live Events like WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and the annual Peacock plan is $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the United States, they can watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for Peacock? You can use NordVPN to access your Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 card, predictions and storylines

Tag Team Match: Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. Damien Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena vs. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Coming from Toronto's Rogers Center, WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is the final Premium Live Event ahead of WrestleMania 41. And in that regard, this latest PLE has some huge implications for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

To earn a shot at Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship, CM Punk, Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins do battle in the men's Chamber match. Cena is the sentimental favorite as he continues his retirement tour of 2025, with this purportedly the final chance for WWE to have John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at a WrestleMania. Away from Big Match John, CM Punk seems like the next-best bet to emerge victorious here, although you can't totally rule out a Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins win either. And who knows, maybe WWE swerves us all and gives Damien Priest or Logan Paul the nod to face the American Nightmare at 'Mania.

Speaking of Cody, Elimination Chamber will see the second-generation star give an answer to The Rock where it relates to his "soul". The Final Boss' recent SmackDown appearance suggests that he wants Rhodes to be his own corporate champion, and it may well be that Rocky has someone else in mind for that role should Cody turn down that offer.

In the other Elimination Chamber contest, a shot at the Women's World Championship is on the line. While Rhea Ripley currently holds that title, the Eradicator defends the gold against Iyo Sky on the Raw after Elimination Chamber, meaning it's not a complete lock that the winner of the women's Chamber will be facing Ripley. Whereas John Cena and CM Punk are the standout options for the men's match, things aren't quite so clear for the women. When looking at the competitors, they all seem to have other things in place for WrestleMania 41. For example, Liv Morgan has just become one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions; Bianca Belair and Naomi seem destined to do something involving Jade Cargill and the mystery behind who attacked Jade late last year; Alexa Bliss likely has the Wyatt Sick6 in her future; and WWE could easily pair Bayley and Roxanne Perez up against one another at WrestleMania. As such, the women's Elimination Chamber is way more unpredictable than the men's right now.

Away from those Elimination Chamber matches, the heated rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has once again been reignited for these on-off best friends. While Raw General Manager Adam Pearce refused to make Owens vs. Zayn official, he instead gave the bout the green light to be an unsanctioned no-holds-barred war. After KO turned on Sami by dropping him with a Package Piledriver a few weeks ago, the pair have since turned up at each other's homes as this situation becomes increasingly personal.

While Owens and Zayn are guaranteed a hero's welcome in their home country of Canada, that will also be the case for hometown Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as she teams up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Stratus and Stratton go up against the monstrous Nia Jax and her latest sidekick Candice LeRae - with Charlotte Flair likely to be watching on ahead of facing Tiffy at WrestleMania 41.

