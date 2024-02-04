How to watch the Men's 2024 Cyclocross World Championships live stream

The Cyclocross season reaches its apex at the World Championships this weekend in Tábor, Czechia. Multiple titles will be contested over the weekend climaxing in the Men's race on Sunday afternoon, February 4. With no Tom Pidcock or Wout Van Aert will it just be a walk in the park for Mathieu Van der Poel or can someone challenge the total dominance he has shown this winter.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the cycling wherever you are in the world with a VPN and potentially for free!

WORLD CYCLOCROSS CHAMPS LIVE STREAM, DATE, CHANNELS The Men's Elite race at the 2024 World Cyclocross Championships takes place on Sunday, February 4. ►Time: 2:35 p.m. CET / 8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT / 1:35 p.m. GMT

► Netherlands, NOS (FREE)

► Belgium — Sporza (FREE)

► U.K. — Discovery +

► U.S. — FloBikes ► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Can anyone stop Mathieu Van der Poel taking his 6th World title this Sunday or will the race simply be a formality for the exceptional Dutchman. Having won 12 of the 13 races he has started, and only losing the other because of a single mistake, he is odds on favorite to waltz back into the rainbow bands again.

From the field of rivals lining up to try and challenge him around the famous course in Tabor, Czechia, only a handful have a slim chance of taking his scalp. They will need to produce the ride of their lives AND hope he has a bad day.

World Cup winner and Belgian champion Eli Iserbyt will be leading the resistance together with the in-form Michael Vanthourenhout and young guns Thibau Nys, Joris Nieuwenhuis and Pim Ronhaar. But with no Tom Pidcock or Wout Van Aert to help their cause will they have the strength to pull off the most unlikely of victories.

FREE World Championship Cyclocross live streams

If you live in Belgium or the Netherlands then you can look forward to FREE Cyclocross live streams.

That's because the free-to-air Sporza in Belgium, and Netherlands, NOS in the Netherlands all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in another country at the time of the race and aren't at home to catch your free Cyclocross coverage?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch World Championship Cyclocross live streams anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Cyclocross live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the event is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. Check out the 12-month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Belgian service, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sporza or another streaming service and watch the Cyclocross.

Watch World Championship Cyclocross live streams around the world

How to watch World Championships Cyclocross live streams in the U.S and Canada

Some live cycling in the USA and Canada will continue to be broadcast on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 / CAN$150 for the year or US$29.99 / CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Cyclocross fans can watch coverage on FloBikes in the USA and Canada. Not in the USA or Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch World Championships Cyclocross live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the World Championships Cyclocross will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad.

Full World Cyclocross Championships schedule

All times are local, i.e. CET. Minus 1 hour for GMT. Minus 6 hours for ET.

February 2 Team relay 12:35 p.m.

February 3 Women's junior 11:05 a.m.

February 3 Men's U23 12:35 p.m.

February 3 Women's elite 2:35 p.m.

February 4 Men's junior 11:05 a.m.

February 4 Women's U23 12:35 p.m.

February 4 Men's elite 2:35 p.m.