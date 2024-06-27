How to watch the U.S. Presidential Debate 2024 online tonight from anywhere

We may have been here before and the two men aiming to become President of the United States of America may be very familiar to us but that will not stop the first Presidential live debate of the 2024 election being a must-watch on CNN tonight (see below for the rules of the contest) — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Later this summer, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will become the official Democrat and Republican candidates for the 2024 Presidential Election. So far, the campaigning has been via soundbites and speeches conducted at arms length but they meet head-to-head for the first live televised debate of the campaign on CNN on Thursday, June 27.

More than 73 million people watched the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden in September 2020 and, although that number may not be beaten this time, the 90-minute long slug fest will still pull in more viewers than almost any other show this year.

The rules regarding qualification and the format of the debate can be found below. Read on to find where you can watch the first U.S. Presidential Debate from anywhere in the world, with plenty of free live streams available.

How to watch the CNN Presidential Debate from anywhere

If you're not at home for the first live televised debate of the 2024 Presidential election you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN.









How to watch the first Presidential Debate 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 CNN Presidential Debate can, naturally enough, be found on CNN tonight.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month (depending on your location) with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including CNN. You can also watch CNN on Sling Orange which, again, starts at $40 per month with an initial discount.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue (from $40 per month). Both Sling Blue and Sling Orange include CNN in their standard channel line-up. New subscribers usually get a healthy discount on their first month.

The debate will also be available across CNN brands including CNN International via Hulu, CNN en Español, CNN Max via Max and the CNN website.

Many news outlets, including ABC, MSNBC, CBS, Fox, Fox News and Bloomberg will simulcast the debate. Viewers in the U.S. can also watch for free via PBS as part of a new special but check your local listings for all of these.

A free stream of the debate will also be available on CNN's YouTube channel.

Another option cord cutting option is Philo, where you can watch the debate live on the USA Today Channel, available as part of the Philo Core Plan, which costs $28 per month.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the 2024 CNN Presidential Debate live streams by using a VPN.

How to watch the first Presidential Debate 2024 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., all the major CNN channels will be carrying the first televised debate between President Biden and Donald Trump and Sky TV users in the UK can watch live via CNN International on channel 506 from 2 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

However, if you are abroad and can't access your account because it is geographically blocked you can still follow the debate by using a VPN service.

How to watch the first U.S. Presidential Debate 2024 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the Great White North, coverage of the debate and what it might mean for Canada will start on CTVNews.ca, CTV News App and CTV News Channel at 8 p.m. (ET) with "Power Play" anchored by Vassy Kapelos and then followed at 9 p.m. with the 2024 CNN Presidential Debate live from the CNN Atlanta studios. Any fall-out from the debate will be back on "Power Play" on the same channels at 10:37 p.m.

It will also be broadcast for free on the CBC News Network and can be streamed on the CBCNews website and the CBC Gem app.

Travelling abroad for work or on vacation and want to access the coverage at home? Just use a VPN service.

How to watch the first U.S. Presidential Debate 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the debate is available in its entirety from 11 a.m (AEST) on Friday, June 28 as a simulcast live from Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be shown Down Under on CNN via Foxtel and several other networks, including for free on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Travelling abroad for work or on vacation and want to access the coverage at home? Just use a VPN service.

Is this early for the first U.S. Presidential Debate of a campaign? The debate will be the earliest of its kind in U.S. electoral history. Since the initial such broadcast between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, these opening salvos between presumptive candidates of the two major parties have tended to take place in September or October. This extra time ensures that both candidates are in for a long and gruelling battle for the White House.

The 2024 CNN Presidential Debate – Qualification Requirements

In order to qualify [to take part in the live televised debate], candidates had to satisfy the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution to serve as president, as well as file a formal statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Also, according to parameters set by CNN in May: "All participating debaters have to appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting."

Polls meeting those standards are sponsored by CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, NBC News, The New York Times/Siena College, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College, Quinnipiac University, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

Much to the fury and resentment of Robert F Kennedy Jnr., Biden and Trump were the only candidates to meet those requirements.

The pair has also agreed to participate in another debate hosted by ABC on September 10.

The 2024 CNN Presidential Debate – Ground Rules

Veteran CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate. It will last 90 minutes and include two commercial breaks.

The two candidates flipped a coin to determine their podium placement and the order of their closing statements. President Biden will appear on the right hand side of the screen, with Trump to his left.

As part of that deal, the former President will get the last word, as he opted for Mr Biden to deliver his closing statement first.

Both candidates will stand for the duration of the debate.

Candidates are forbidden from interacting with any advisers or members of their campaign teams for the duration of the event (specifically including commercial breaks).

No props or pre-written notes are allowed on stage. They will be permitted only a pen, a pad and a bottle of water.

Unlike in their previous showdowns, the candidates will have their microphones muted except for when it is their turn to speak.

There will also be no studio audience – and CNN intends to "enforce timing and ensure a civilised discussion".

