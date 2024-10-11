Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

The Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream brings together two undefeated champions with one undisputed light-heavyweight championship on the line. An encounter between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol has been a long time coming, but this Saturday you finally get the chance to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams and from anywhere with a VPN.

Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, October 12

► Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

► Beterbiev vs Bivol (approx): 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. AEST (Sun)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus (main event only)

• U.K. / RoW — DAZN PPV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Over an 11 year professional career, King Artur has vanquished every one of his opponents by knockout. The only time he's even seen the 12th round was back in 2017 when he beat Enrico Kölling to win his first world title.

It's a remarkable record, but one that is unlikely to intimidate Bivol too profoundly. In his shorter career, he has more wins to his name than Beterbiev and has been a world champion even longer. Plus, he has that famous scalp of generational fighter Canelo Álvarez on his resume. There's good reason why the 33-year-old is being touted as marginal favorite to unify the division for the first time since Roy Jones Jr. a quarter of a century ago.

The press conference (which you can watch further down this page) was reverential enough from both corners, but it will be all business when this pair headlines a stacked fight card in Riyadh on Saturday.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams from anywhere. Plus, we provide all the details of a packed card and the all-important tale of the tape.

Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your usual subscription?

How to watch the Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream in the U.S.

Saturday's card is split across two streaming services in the U.S.

If all you want to watch is a Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol live stream then you'll need ESPN Plus. It costs $10.99/month or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. Or combine it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a great value $14.99/month. For the avoidance of doubt, ESPN Plus is not showing any fights on the undercard.

The rest of the stacked card (excluding Beterbiev vs Bivol) that you can see in full below will be shown on sports streaming service DAZN, costing from $19.99/month.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the boxing by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams in the U.K.

Beterbiev vs Bivol and the whole of Saturday's card will be shown via pay-per-view in the U.K.

You can purchase it from your choice of Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office or DAZN PPV (includes a free 7-day trial to the service) — no matter which you choose, it will set you back £19.99.

Can I watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams in Canada?

Although the main card for this Saturday's fight night will be shown on DAZN north of the border, the streamer will not show the main event.

In fact, no broadcasters or streaming services are currently listed as showing the Beterbiev vs Bivol fight in Canada.

So if you're not bothered about the headline bout and want to watch the rest, you can do so with a regular DAZN subscription. After a recent price rise DAZN now costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Not in Canada but want to live stream Beterbiev vs Bivol? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN, and watch on an overseas streaming service.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams in Australia

Boxing fans Down Under will need to purchase a PPV to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol and the rest of the card. It costs $29.99 and can be watched on platforms such as DAZN and beIN Sports.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol around the world

Like in the U.K. and Australia, DAZN PPV has the rights to show Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams in 200+ countries. You'll need to purchase the PPV on top of a regular DAZN subscription — although there is a free trial available in most countries.

Prices are different all around the world, and you can find some prices in DAZN's event FAQ here (just click on 'How much does it cost?'). For example, it costs €19.99 in parts of Europe, $34.99 in New Zealand and 156 Hong Kong dollars. All regional DAZN PPV prices equate to around US$20.

Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below.

Beterbiev vs Bivol press conference

Beterbiev vs Bivol tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Nationality Canadian/Russian Russian/Kyrgyz Age 39 33 Height 5' 11.5' 6" Reach 73" 72" Total fights 20 23 Record 20-0 (20 KOs) 23-0 (12 KOs) Titles WBO, WBC and IBF light-heavyweight WBA light-heavyweight

Beterbiev vs Bivol fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol — for undisputed light-heavyweight title

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Kamil Szeremeta — middleweight

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II — for British heavyweight title

Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey — for IBF cruiserweight title

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron — light-heavyweight

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman — for WBC featherweight title

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez — lightweight

Beterbiev vs Bivol odds

The bookies aren't getting drawn into making either one of these fearsome competitors a heavy favorite. Dmitry Bivol is marginal favorite as of the Friday before the fight, with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -145. Artur Beterbiev is +120 to win.

