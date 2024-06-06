Celtics vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch NBA Finals 2024 online, TV schedule, channels

There's no two ways about it, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving – the Celtics' and Mavericks' respective dynamic duos – will be absolutely key to deciding the outcome of the NBA Finals 2024. What's equally true, however, is that both team's defenders will play every ounce as vital a role as their leading men.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NBA Finals 2024 from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

What makes this such a fascinating duel is both teams' ridiculous prowess from range. The Celtics ranked as the deadliest 3-point shooters in the regular season, with the Mavericks close behind in third, and the teams have swapped places in the postseason.

As outstanding as Tatum and Brown were through the Playoffs, the performances of Jokic and Irving were simply out of this world. That said, with Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington, the Celtics look better-equipped to slow Jokic and Irving down than the Mavericks do Tatum and Brown.

Irving's deeply unhappy stint with the Celtics has been well-documented, and while he seems to have now got most of the ill-feeling out of his system, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to keep his cool with a full TD Garden contingent raining unpleasantries down on him.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NBA Finals 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

Celtics vs Mavericks TV schedule 2024

(All times ET)

Thursday, June 6

8:30 p.m. – Game 1: Mavericks vs Celtics | ABC & ESPN3

Sunday, June 9

8 p.m. – Game 2: Mavericks vs Celtics | ABC & ESPN3

Wednesday, June 12

8:30 p.m. – Game 3: Celtics vs Mavericks | ABC & ESPN3

Friday, June 14

8:30 p.m. – Game 4: Celtics vs Mavericks | ABC & ESPN3

Monday, June 17

8:30 p.m. – Game 5: Mavericks vs Celtics | ABC & ESPN3

Thursday, June 20

8:30 p.m. – Game 6: Celtics vs Mavericks | ABC & ESPN3

Sunday, June 23

8 p.m. – Game 7: Mavericks vs Celtics | ABC & ESPN3

Watch NBA Finals 2024 in the U.S.

In the U.S., all seven games of the 2024 NBA Finals are set to be shown on both ABC and ESPN3.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get either of the channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price.

You can get ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Elite Plan ($89.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ABC, ESPN and NBA TV. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

Watch Celtics vs Mavericks from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Celtics vs Mavericks series on your subscriptions?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Celtics vs Mavericks series on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the NBA Finals live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

NordVPN is a VPN service that can help access geo-restricted content.

How to watch NBA Finals in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has the rights to NBA basketball in the U.K..

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

The NBA League Pass is another good option, costing from £29.99 for the rest of the season after a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an NBA Finals live stream by using a VPN service.

Watch Celtics vs Mavericks in Canada

TSN has the rights to show 2024 NBA Finals live streams in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch NBA Finals 2024 in Australia

Aussies will find NBA Finals live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NBA Finals, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.