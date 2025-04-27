Prime Video is losing one of the best disaster thriller movies — don’t miss your chance to stream it

We don’t really think about how many things we interact with in a day. Doorknobs, handrails, coffee cups, our phones. But it only takes one infected surface, one cough, for a tiny germ to spread like wildfire.

“Contagion” takes that everyday reality and magnifies it, showing how something so small can spiral into a full-blown global disaster in a matter of days.

Sadly this disaster thriller is leaving Prime Video on April 30, and I strongly urge you to watch it if you haven’t already.

With a stacked cast including Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Matt Damon, it somehow manages to juggle multiple storylines without losing its grip. And the ending minutes felt incredibly haunting to watch.

So if you’ve somehow missed this one, or you’ve been putting it off for something lighter, now’s the time. It’s one of the most gripping, realistic disaster thrillers ever made, and it’s leaving Prime Video in just a few days. Here’s why you should stream it.

What is ‘Contagion’ about?

Contagion Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Contagion” explores the rapid spread of a deadly virus and the global response to contain it. The movie begins when a businesswoman named Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow) returns to the United States from a trip to Hong Kong, only to suddenly fall ill and die.

As more people fall victim to the mysterious illness, it becomes clear that a highly contagious and lethal virus is sweeping across the world.

The story follows multiple perspectives, including scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), led by Dr. Erin Mears (Kate Winslet), as they race against time to understand the virus, find a cure, and prevent its further spread.

Meanwhile, a journalist (Jude Law) capitalizes on public panic, spreading misinformation that complicates the situation. As the pandemic worsens, societal order begins to break down, and individuals must confront their survival instincts.

Why you need to stream ‘Contagion’ on Prime Video

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo)

Seeing this movie now, after everything we’ve been through with COVID, feels a little too real.

“Contagion” shows the chaos spreading just as fast as the virus. It’s not dramatic just for the sake of it either since it feels like something that could genuinely happen, because, well… it kind of already did.

This thriller does take itself seriously given the subject matter. So just a heads-up: it’s not trying to be conventionally entertaining. Instead, it aims to be painfully realistic.

Director Steven Soderbergh clearly spent time thinking through how this kind of outbreak would actually play out. From how the government might respond, to the ethical nightmares of who gets a vaccine first, it doesn’t shy away from the conflict.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo)

And gripped you will be. I caught myself shrinking into the couch the first time I saw it. Soderbergh does this brilliant thing where he focuses on the small details, like the number of times people touch their faces or pass germs without realizing it.

I guarantee you’ll start looking at door handles and public touchscreens a little differently after this.

“Contagion” is definitely a slow-burn movie but it’s done with purpose. You’re constantly switching between different characters and places, which gives you a wide view of how deep this thing goes. There’s Mitch (Matt Damon), who’s somehow immune and just trying to protect his daughter while everything around them falls apart.

Then there’s Alan (Law), this slimy conspiracy theorist who makes things worse by feeding people lies and fueling panic for his own gain. And Dr. Erin Mears (Winslet) is out there tracing the infection and showing just how brutal the job can be.

But you’re also watching researchers struggling to develop a cure while the public demands a vaccine.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo)

I have to mention the ending though. The final few minutes are incredibly impactful since you’re shown exactly how the infection started, tracing it back to patient zero. It’s such an unlucky chain of events that honestly makes you wonder how many people actually wash their hands…

“Contagion” isn’t fun in the usual sense, for obvious reasons. There aren’t really any charming characters or feel-good moments to pull you out of the harrowing story.

In fact, none of the characters are especially deep or memorable, which is probably “Contagion’s weak spot. But somehow that also makes it feel more real. Just like a real virus, which spreads without bias or concern for status.

So no, it’s not the lightest thing on Prime Video right now. But if you want something that’ll keep your heart rate up and your brain spinning long after it ends, “Contagion” is it. Just maybe don’t watch it in a crowded room.

Stream "Contagion" on Prime Video until April 30.