5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 28-Feb. 3)

There are plenty of new movies to watch this week across the biggest streaming services. Netflix, Prime Video and Max all have new offerings for subscribers, while on premium video-on-demand platforms, a couple of critically acclaimed flicks are making their debut.

For me, the headliner this week has to be “Sing Sing's" long-awaited PVOD launch. This much-praised prison drama follows a program that attempts to rehabilitate inmates through acting and deserves its numerous plaudits. Meanwhile, Netflix is adding “Here,” which reunites the key talents behind 1994's “Forrest Gump,” and Prime Video is gearing up for the release of its new rom-com “You're Cordially Invited.”

Below you’ll find a roundup of all the top new movies you can stream over the next seven days, and where you can watch them. Plus, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best new TV shows you can watch this week.

'Babygirl' (PVOD)

Babygirl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24’s much-talked-about erotic thriller “Babygirl” makes its premium streaming debut this week. This PVOD launch comes after the movie made quite a stir during its theatrical run in late December. While it’s certainly been no stranger to controversy, it’s also earned plenty of praise and was named one of the top films of 2024 by the National Board of Review.

“Babygirl” centers on the forbidden relationship between a powerful CEO (Nicole Kidman), and her much-younger intern (Harris Dickinson). As the two engage in a passionate but ill-advised affair, the CEO puts her career and comfortable family life at risk. Kidman is electric in the leading role, but I had some problems with Dickinson’s character being uncritically portrayed as controlling. Nevertheless, the movie’s approach to its racy subject matter is worlds apart from the smutty tone of “50 Shades of Grey.”

Buy or rent on Amazon from January 28

'Here' (Netflix)

Here - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Director Robert Zemeckis and actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who all worked together on 1994’s Best Picture winner “Forrest Gump,” reunite for “Here,” a nonlinear drama with a central gimmick that sounds a lot more interesting in concept than it proves to be on film. “Here” is set entirely within a single room, or more specifically a plot of land, and viewers are shown the events that occur in this space from the distant past up to the 21st century.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Here” jumps between the life and love of a man and woman (Hanks and Wright), as their lifetime spent together plays out within the same four walls, but we also see the space during some of history's most important moments including World War II and the extinction of the Dinosaurs. It’s a novel premise, but it’s fair to say, that critics didn’t warm to “Here.” The movie holds a poor 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the theatrical-like setup criticized for its limitations.

Stream it on Netflix from January 30

'You’re Cordially Invited' (Prime Video)

You're Cordially Invited - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s first major original movie of the year arrives this week in the form of “You’re Cordially Invited.” This romantic-comedy comes from genre veteran Nicholas Stoller (director of “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Neighbors”), and pairs together Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. I doubt it’ll be one of the year’s more memorable movies, but it could be good for a lazy Sunday when you want to chase away the seasonal blues.

When an admin error sees two weddings booked for the same day at the same venue each party scrambles to ensure their respective big days go off without a hitch. This leads to a battle of wills between the father of the bride (Ferrell), and the sister of the other bride (Witherspoon). The wedding war soon escalates to comical levels with passive-aggressive speeches, plenty of slapstick and even an alligator.

Stream it on Prime Video from January 30

'Goodrich' (Max)

Goodrich Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Michael Keaton stars in this tender comedy about an art dealer and absent father whose life takes a dramatic twist when his much younger wife checks into a rehabilitation center and breaks off contact with him. Forced to care for their nine-year-old twins, he’s in over his head with parenthood, and turns to his adult daughter from another relationship, Grace (Mila Kunis), for help becoming the dad she always wanted.

“Goodrich” mixes just enough dramatic moments to tug at your heartstrings, but its serious side is expertly blended with playful parenthood-focused comedy. A great showcase of Keaton’s ability to do both comedy and engaging human drama, “Goodrich” is a flick about the importance of family and being there for those who matter, themes we can all relate to.

Stream it on Max from January 31

'Sing Sing' (PVOD)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Sing Sing” is finally making its streaming bow this week, and it’s been well worth the wait. Recently nominated for three Oscars at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, this critically acclaimed prison drama follows a group of inmates who look to leave their difficult realities behind through the medium of theatrical performance.

Inspired by a real-life rehabilitation program, it follows a prison group that puts on stage plays. These productions allow members to become somebody else for even just a few moments and express themselves in new ways. Colman Domingo plays the group leader, who feels threatened by a newcomer, Clarence “Divine Eye” Macline (playing himself). Scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, this is one of 2024’s most celebrated drama movies. It also mixes professional actors and former incarcerated men who took part in the real-life program. This gives "Sing Sing" a truly remarkable sense of authenticity and adds to the uplifting tone.

Buy or rent on Amazon from January 31