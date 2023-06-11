7 best movies like Interstellar to watch on Netflix, Max and Hulu

Interstellar turns 10 years old next year, but even almost a decade on from its release Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic continues to captivate new viewers and stick in the memory of those who watched it in theatres.

It’s no surprise the 2014 movie has proved to have such great staying power. Its compelling combination of an emotionally-charged narrative, stunning visuals and Nolan’s commitment to practical effects, makes Interstellar a galactic journey practically impossible to forget.

Of course, as special as Interstellar is, there are only so many times you can rewatch the same flick before craving something new. Fortunately, there are several other sci-fi masterworks out there that are similarly enthralling.

These are the seven best movies like Interstellar that you can watch right now on some of the best streaming services including Netflix, Max and Hulu.

Gravity (2013)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Delivering a Best Director Oscar for Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity is one of the most visually-stunning science-fiction movies ever made. In fact, its effects are so detailed you’ll swear Sandra Bullock and George Clooney actually traveled to space to shoot this one.

The thriller sees Bullock play Dr. Ryan Stone, a medical engineer on their first space mission alongside Lieutenant Matt Kowalski, a veteran astronaut set to retire after completing this final expedition. All seems to be going well until disaster strikes during a routine spacewalk and the duo’s shuttle is destroyed. Stranded with no way to contact Earth, Ryan and Matt face near-impossible odds of survival, and to return home they may first have to venture further into deep space.

Watch on Max

Arrival (2016)

(Image credit: FilmNation Entertainment / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Unlike Interstellar, and most of the other movies on this list, Arrival doesn’t feature a trip into space. Instead, this drama is entirely set on Earth. However, it will still appeal to sci-fi fanatics thanks to its exploration of how humanity would handle the arrival of extraterrestrial life and crucially how we would attempt to communicate with beings not from our planet.

Arrival focuses on linguistics professors Louise Banks (Amy Adams) who must race against the clock to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors after 12 spaceships land in different locations around the world. As the world teeters on the brink of global warfare in response to what is perceived by some as an alien threat, Banks must put her own life at risk to crack a strange code.

Watch on Prime Video

Inception (2010)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

If Interstellar has got you in the mood for more of Christopher Nolan be sure to check out his previous directorial effort, Inception. This 2010 blockbuster features a star-studded lineup of top-tier talent including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Michael Caine, that cast alone should sell you on this movie.

This sci-fi thriller is set in a world where talented professionals infiltrate dreams in order to steal information, and Dom Cobb (DiCaprio) is one of the best in the business. Hired by an enigmatic businessman (Ken Watanabe), Dom is tasked with a job previously thought impossible, planting an idea in somebody’s mind. He must assemble a crack team, and step into the dream world where the target’s subconscious isn’t so welcoming to visitors.

Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

You can’t go wrong with either the original Blade Runner from 1892, or its long-awaited follow-up Blade Runner 2049, but for this list, we’re giving the nod to the 2017 sequel — but it’s a closely fought contest and really you should watch them both. Directed by Denis Villeneuve is a masterclass in how to craft a sequel that respects its forefather, while striking out in its own direction.

Set in, you’ve guessed it, 2049, Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is a futuristic bounty hunter known as a blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department. While tracking a target, he discovers a long-buried secret that could radically change what remains of human society. On a quest for answers, K must locate retired blade runner Rick Deckard who has been missing for decades.

Watch on Hulu

Dune (2021)

(Image credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Another sci-fi masterpiece from director Denis Villeneuve, Dune is based on the 1965 classic novel of the same name by author Frank Herbert. It took larger than anticipated to hit theatres, but when it finally arrived in 2021, it was more than worth the wait. And the sequel is set to land later this year. We couldn’t be more excited.

Primarily set on the desert planet of Arrakis, the film encompasses multiple viewpoints but Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is at the center of it all as a young man with a great destiny beyond his understanding. Full of tightly-constructed action sequences, remarkable visual effects and the sorts of political machinations you might expect from something like Game of Thrones, Dune is a riveting movie that every sci-fi fan must experience.

Watch on Max

The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Bad Robot Productions / Alamy Stock Photo)

Originally announced via a Super Bowl ad (and released straight after the game), The Cloverfield Paradox is often remembered more for that marketing stunt than for its merits as a film. This is a shame because while it does have some pretty apparent faults, it’s still an intriguing horror-thriller with an instantly engaging premise.

The Cloverfield Paradox focuses on a group of astronauts onboard a space station orbiting Earth. Their mission is to test a particle accelerator that could be the key to solving the energy crises on the planet down below. However, after successfully activating the device, they are disturbed to find that the Earth has seemingly vanished. To say any more would spoil the fun, but expect plenty of twists and turns.

Watch on Netflix

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Often cited as the greatest sci-fi movie ever made, 2001: A Space Odyssey has clearly influenced just about every single film on this list including Interstellar. It’s legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s magnum opus, and one of the most impressive explorations of mankind's innate desire to explore the cosmos ever put to film.

Inspired by a 1951 short story by Arthur C. Clarke (Who co-wrote the film with Kubrick), 2001 sees Dr. David Bowman (Keir Dullea) lead a group of astronauts on a secretive mission. But when their spaceship’s AI system, HAL, begins displaying strange behavior, a dramatic showdown between man and machine beckons. But there’s so much more to this jaw-dropping journey through space and time, and it’s an adventure that every self-respect sci-fi fan must take.

Watch on Max