Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards and several others scoring nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed that list down to three of Hulu's current top 10 shows that stand out from the rest. Ryan Murphy's hit show "9-1-1" takes the title of top TV show in the top 10. But not far behind it is the Emmy-nominated Hulu Original "Only Murders in the Building" and the hit new ABC drama "High Potential."

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, make sure to check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Oct. 23.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'9-1-1'

This Ryan Murphy show follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers. Like most procedurals, it features a large ensemble cast. However, it stars the incredible Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, an LAPD patrol sergeant and wife of fellow main character Bobby's Nash, an LAFD station captain. That's star power that not every network TV show has.

For those who love procedural dramas, this show is for you. "9-1-1" doesn't reinvent the genre that brought us "Law and Order" but it is certainly one of the best examples you can watch on TV right now.

'Only Murders in the Building'

"Only Murders in the Building" stars the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver and Mabel. These three strangers are unexpectedly brought together by an obsession with true crime, and that obsession takes another unexpected turn when a crime shocks their building.

Season 4 has these three headed to Hollywood to investigate the shocking events from the end of season 3. They're also joined by a cast loaded with stars, including Meryl Streep returning as Loretta Durkin. The season 4 finale is next week, so catch up fast!

'High Potential'

"High Potential" has been a surprise hit for ABC this fall. This crime drama stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother working as a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department. She also has an extremely high IQ, and so when she spots a mistake with an ongoing investigation while cleaning one night, she quickly corrects it and then moves on with her shift.

That quick correction doesn't escape the notice of LAPD Major Crimes Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and Captain Selena (Judy Reyes). Karadex is furious, but Selena hires Morgan as a consultant after recognizing her high potential. Catch up on the first season now.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Carved" "9-1-1" "Only Murders in the Building" "High Potential" "ABC 20/20" "Tell Me Lies" "Grey's Anatomy" "Late Night with the Devil" "9-1-1: Lone Star" "General Hospital" "Bob's Burgers" "Doctor Odyssey" "The Golden Bachelorette" "Abbott Elementary" "Family Guy"