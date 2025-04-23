Hulu top 10 shows and movies — here are the 3 I'd watch right now

There is no shortage of great shows and movies to watch on Hulu. It's one of the many reasons Hulu is one of the best streaming services.

But with so much to choose from, it can be tough to narrow things down. Luckily, Hulu has a Top 15 Today of trending shows and movies to narrow it down.

In the top 10 of that list, I've narrowed down three shows or movies that are a must-watch right now.

Top of the list is, unsurprisingly, "The Handmaid's Tale." The dystopian drama is in its sixth and final season, so you don't want to miss it. But there are a few others on the list you'll also want to watch.

So without further ado, here are the three shows and movies I'd watch right now from Hulu's top 10 trending shows and movies.

This is based on the Hulu Top 15 Today as of Wednesday, April 23.

BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'The Handmaid's Tale'

The Handmaid's Tale | Season 6 Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"The Handmaid's Tale" is a dystopian drama based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. In the show, the world was thrown into chaos after a collapse in worldwide fertility. This catastrophe led to a Second American Civil War, which ended with the formation of the nation of Gilead.

This new nation is a country ruled by Judeo-Christian Old Testament laws, where fertile women are enslaved as "Handmaids." June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) is one such Handmaid, and her time in Gilead is brutal.

By the start of season 6, she's since made it to Canada, but it hasn't been the safe haven she hoped for. So she looks to return to Gilead to start a revolution against her old oppressors.

The first five episodes of season 6 are streaming now, so start watching before episode 7 arrives next week.

Watch on Hulu

'Good American Family'

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“Good American Family” is based on the shocking true story of a Ukrainian girl, Natalia (played by Imogen Faith Reid). She suffers from a rare form of dwarfism, but her luck looks like it might improve once Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass) adopt her.

But unfortunately, instead of joining the perfect American family, Natalia is abandoned in an apartment, with the Barnetts claiming she's secretly an adult. The show is nearing its conclusion with only one episode left to go. So, catch up on this limited series now before the finale next week.

Watch on Hulu

'The Order'

The Order | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

"The Order" stars Jude Law as FBI agent Terry Husk. He goes to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to reopen an FBI field office in the hopes that the quiet city will give him a break from investigating powerful, dangerous organizations like the Ku Klux Klan.

Unfortunately for him, the first thing that happens is being thrust into a web of white supremacist criminal activity that includes the Aryan Nations and a group known as "the Order."

That group is led by Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult), a white supremacist whose end goal is to spark a large-scale race war through domestic terrorism. To do that, he and his comrades have been robbing banks in the area, which is what brings him to Husk's attention.

If you like dramatic historical fiction or just love a crime thriller, then this movie is a must-watch on Hulu this week.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"The Handmaid's Tale" "Good American Family" "American Idol" "The Order" "The Rookie" "Extracted" "General Hospital" "9-1-1" "The Kardashians" "Grey's Anatomy" "The Stolen Girl" "America's Most Wanted" "ABC 20/20" "The Wolf of Wall Street" "No Hard Feelings"