Hulu top shows this week — Elisabeth Moss and 'The Handmaid's Tale' return for the final season

Hulu's top shows this week include the long-awaited return of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Like all the best streaming services, Hulu has a deep content library that's constantly changing. So to ensure you're on top of the latest and greatest, it features a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

While having this list is great, you might want to know which of the shows on it are actually worth your time.

Lucky for you, I've done the research and found three shows this week worth checking out. The top choice is the aforementioned "The Handmaid's Tale, starring Elisabeth Moss, which is back for its sixth and final season. But there are still a few others worth considering.

So without further ado, here are the top shows worth watching this week in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our full guide to everything coming to Hulu in April 2025.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, April 9.

Top picks

'The Handmaid's Tale'

"The Handmaid's Tale" stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osbourne. Based on the Margaret Atwood novel, the show finds June in a dystopian world where a collapse in worldwide fertility leads to a Second American Civil War.

This results in the formation of the nation of Gilead, a country ruled by Judeo-Christian Old Testament laws where fertile women are enslaved as "Handmaids."

June is one such Handmaid, but by the start of season 6, she's since made it to Canada. But Canada hasn't quite been the safe haven she's hoped for, and now she seems set to return to Gilead to start a revolution against her old oppressors.

The first three episodes of the sixth and final season are streaming now, so start watching before episode 4 arrives next week.

'Good American Family'

“Good American Family” stars Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett.

She and her husband, Michael (Mark Duplass), appear to be the perfect American family, an image that is bolstered when they adopt a Ukrainian girl, Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid), who suffers from a rare form of dwarfism. But soon after, they begin to get buyer's remorse.

Or at least, that's one explanation for why the Barnetts decide to abandon Natalia in an apartment. Their explanation, though, is that Natalia is an adult masquerading as a child and that their family is in danger from her duplicity.

The first five episodes of this limited series are available to stream now. So, start watching before episode 6 drops next week.

'The Rookie'

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion, one of my favorite actors, as Officer John Nolan.

When the show begins, he's a 45-year-old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania looking for a new direction in life. But after he helps stop a local bank robbery, he closes his business and moves to Los Angeles to pursue his new calling to become a law enforcement officer.

Why Los Angeles? That's because the LAPD is one of the few places that will let a 45-year-old become a rookie officer. The show is actually based on the true story of William Norcross, one of the show's executive producers.

Now, in season 7, John has moved on from being the oldest rookie and is now the one training rookies for the LAPD. The first 13 episodes of the 18-episode season are available to stream on Hulu this week, so start watching now.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"American Idol" "The Handmaid's Tale" "Good American Family" "9-1-1" "General Hospital" "The Kardashians" "A Complete Unknown" "Classified" "Family Guy" "The Rookie" "ABC 20/20" "The Tomorrow War" "Tombstone" "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse" "Abbott Elementary"