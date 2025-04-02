Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now

published

These 3 shows are a must-watch this week

Howie (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson), Eddie (Ryan Guzman) dressed in beekeeper suits in 9-1-1 season 8
(Image credit: Disney)
The Hulu top 10 shows always have something worth watching. It's one of the many reasons Hulu is one of the best streaming services around.

But to find which shows are the top 10 shows on Hulu, you need to go diving into the Hulu top 15. This is a list of the top trending shows and movies on Hulu and it's changing constantly

This week, I've picked three trending shows worth checking out now. Top of the list is the new limited series "Good American Family," powered by performances from Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. For more recommendations, check out our roundup of Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, April 2.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Good American Family'

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

“Good American Family” stars "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett and Mark Duplass as her husband, Michael.

Based on a true story, this drama starts on a seemingly heartwarming note, with this ordinary American couple adopting Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid), a Ukrainian girl who suffers from a rare form of dwarfism.

But what should be a touching story takes a sickening turn when the Barnetts, who already have three biological children, decide to abandon Natalia. They claim she is an adult masquerading as a child and leave her in an apartment to fend for herself.

The first six episodes are available to stream on Hulu now, so start watching before the final two episodes arrive on the streaming service.

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1'

9-1-1 Season 8 Trailer (HD) - YouTube 9-1-1 Season 8 Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

"9-1-1" is a great choice for anyone who loves procedural dramas like "Law and Order" and "Chicago Fire." This show doesn't reinvent the genre, but with an average audience of nearly seven million viewers in season 7, it's one of the most popular shows on TV right now.

Now in its eighth season, "9-1-1" follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Like the other shows in the procedural genre, it features a large ensemble cast. But it still packs some star power, with the incredible Angela Bassett starring as Athena Grant, an LAPD patrol sergeant and wife of fellow main character Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), an LAFD station captain.

Watch on Hulu

'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Trailer (HD) - YouTube Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

"Good American Family" may be the latest starring role for Ellen Pompeo, but "Grey's Anatomy" is by far her biggest. She stars as the titular Meredith Grey, who works her way up from surgical intern to Chief of Surgery at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital/Seattle Grace Mercy West/Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

This medical drama is currently in its 21st season. So if you haven't watched it before, catching up with all 442 episodes might be a bit daunting.

The good news is that you can potentially skip some seasons. While the show's decades-long run has received overall positive reviews, there are peaks and valleys.

Seasons 2, 5, 9 and 10 garner the highest praise from critics, whereas 3 and 4 are often thought of as low points. I'd recommend at least getting through season 11, so you get the entirety of Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey's runs as Cristina Yang and Derek Shepherd (aka McDreamy).

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

  1. "American Idol"
  2. "A Complete Unknown"
  3. "Good American Family"
  4. "9-1-1"
  5. "General Hospital"
  6. "The Kardashians"
  7. "Anora"
  8. "Family Guy"
  9. "Grey's Anatomy"
  10. "The Rookie"
  11. "Mid-Century Modern"
  12. "Abbott Elementary"
  13. "Rescue: HI-Surf"
  14. "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks"
  15. "Will Trent"
