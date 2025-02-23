How to watch 'The Baldwins' online — stream from anywhere

The Duggars ("19 Kids and Counting") and the Gosselins ("Jon & Kate Plus 8") may have been there before by using their chaotic domestic lives as the script for a TLC reality show but "The Baldwins" brings one key extra detail that puts jeopardy front and centre – Alec Baldwin's imminent trial for involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the set of his movie "Rust".

Here’s how to watch “The Baldwins" from anywhere with a VPN.

The show deals with the elephant in the room in episode one – although the cynical might argue that the whole project is an attempt to deal with events surrounding the court case – and Hilaria Baldwin claims that apart from the possibility of 18 months in jail weighing on her husband's shoulders, he is also suffering from PTSD and Survivor's Guilt.

And OCD apparently, although that has nothing to do with the shooting, which must make living in a house with seven children and attempting to move them from Manhattan to their mansion in the Hamptons something of a challenge (with or without two nannies). It's not all about Alec, however.

Hilaria (originally Hillary) steps up to take her share of the limelight and the opportunity to hit back at critics who claim her Spanish accent is phoney (she was born in Massachusetts) and, worse, cultural appropriation. She denies all charges and claims to love both languages. Buckle up, it's going to be an interesting ride.

Read on to find out how to watch "The Baldwins” online and from anywhere around the world and find out all you need to know about the new cast.

How to watch 'The Baldwins' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "The Baldwins" will air on TLC with the premiere set for Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will continue in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also available to stream on Max.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch TLC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad.

Watch 'The Baldwins' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Baldwins" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch "The Baldwins" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in to "The Baldwins" just as you would at home.

How to watch 'The Baldwins' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Baldwins" will be available to stream on Discovery Plus in the U.K. from Sunday, February 23.

A Discovery Plus subscription starts at £3.99 per month. For sports fans, the £30.99 premium tier will get all things TNT Sports, such as Champions League and Premier League football.

If you're outside of the U.K., you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent Discovery Plus from working. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Baldwins' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Discovery Plus will also be the place to watch "The Baldwins" in Canada from Sunday, February 23.

Canadians are looking at CA$5.99 per month to access Discovery Plus, or CA$8.99 per month to go ad-free.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home as you will be geo-blocked when not in the Great North. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Baldwins' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Baldwins" will drop Down Under on Sunday, February 23 on Foxtel Now.

The Foxtel Now Ultimate bundle comes in at AU$65/month for 12 months but new customers can take advantage of a 10-day free trial.

Visiting Australia and want to catch on your usual streaming platform? Don't worry. American fans can watch the show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'The Baldwins'

Official 'The Baldwins' Trailer

THE BALDWINS || Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'The Baldwins' - Cast

Alec Baldwin - self

Hilaria Baldwin - self

Seven children, two nannies and six animals

'The Baldwins' - Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: "Along Came Hilaria" - Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria celebrate oldest son Rafael's birthday. They pack up their seven kids and pets and leave for East Hampton for the summer, but with Alec's trial coming up, they face difficult decisions as a family.

S01 E02: "It's Really Complicated" - Alec and Hilaria do their best to put on a brave face for their kids with Alec's trial just a week away. Hilaria prepares an unusual gift for Alec for their Wedding Anniversary, as the couple faces a tough choice and an unknown future.

S01 E03: "Coming Home" - TBA

S01 E04: "Always Be Cleaning" - TBA

S01 E05: "Glengarry Glen Floss" - TBA

S01 E06: "Mission: Impossible Rug Nation" - TBA

S01 E07: "Working Guy" - TBA

S01 E08: "You're My 30 Rock" - TBA

The show was filmed in the build up to the Alec Baldwin trial, what happened? New Mexico 1st Judicial District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case after questioning the manner in which vital evidence was handled by New Mexico law enforcement officers and prosecutors.