New on HBO and Max in February 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It may be hard to believe, but February has arrived. The new year may have only just begun, but time waits for no one. That's why you should make a beeline to see what's new on HBO and Max in February 2024.

Larry David's final curtain call as everyone's favorite cringe curmudgeon is set in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 12, which finds the exaggerated version of the comedian and writer heading out on a high note with the final episodes of the long-running series. Meanwhile, the hilarious "Dicks: The Musical", starring Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson with the hottie herself, Megan Thee Stallion, in which two dim-witted identical twins set out to reunite their divorced parents.

That's all in addition to plenty of other movies and shows being added to the streaming service this month, too. Here's everything you can expect to be coming — and leaving — Max this month, from series finales to must-see new seasons and everything in between.

New on Max in February 2024: Top Picks

'Chasing Flavor'

Join chef and bestselling author Carla Hall in the Max Original series "Chasing Flavor." This globe-trotting adventure takes viewers from the comforts of American cuisine to the far corners of the world, including Ghana, Italy, and Turkey. Her mission? To uncover the often surprising origins of America's favorite dishes, from chicken pot pie to ice cream and everything in between. Along the way, Hall imparts important history about each dish for viewers hungry to learn more about the foods they consume on a regular basis.

Premieres February 1 on Max

'Dicks: The Musical'

This raunchy musical comedy, created by and starring Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, tells the story of two self-absorbed businessmen who are stunned to find out they're identical twins. Their unexpected discovery leads them on a mission to reunite their divorced parents. Directed by Larry Charles, known for his work on "Seinfeld" and "Borat", this Broadway adaptation snagged stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang for an absurd journey that has to be seen to be believed.

Premieres February 2 on Max

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 12

Larry David returns in the final season of this painfully funny comedy, playing an exaggerated version of himself for laughs. This season once more takes everyday mishaps and turns them into full-blown debacles as it nears David's final curtain call before he retires this "character" and moves on. After the previous season found David making a TV series based on his youth and a robber ends up blackmailing Larry as a result, this season will likely explore the ramifications after that and find the curmudgeon taking on a whole new set of adventures that end in him looking like the bad guy.

Premieres February 4 on Max

'Tokyo Vice' Season 2

Ansel Elgort reprises his role as journalist Jake Adelstein in the second season of this drama, loosely based on the real-life experiences of an American reporter on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. This season, filmed on location in Tokyo, escalates as Adelstein uncovers the malevolent secrets that await him should he continue down the path he's on that could end up putting him as well as his family in danger.

Premieres February 8 on Max

'Ninja Kamui'

Joe Higan is a former ninja who abandons the shadows of his past for a quiet life in rural America with his family. But the peace soon proves fleeting when his former life catches up to him in the form of ruthless assassins. Betrayed and left for dead, Joe re-emerges as Ninja Kamui, driven by vengeance. He soon finds himself navigating a world where ancient ninja techniques clash with cutting-edge modern weaponry. He battles against formidable foes like trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and his former ninja comrades, all while targeting the clan he once served on his quest for revenge.

Premieres February 11 on Max

Everything new on Max in February 2024

February 1

Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister's Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Up In the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

February 2

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2

February 3

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 5

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)

February 6

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)

February 7

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 8

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)

February 10

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 11

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 12

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)

February 13

Trial By Fire

February 14

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)

February 15

Bea's Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)

February 16

Underdogs United, Season 1

February 17

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)

February 18

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)

February 20

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)

February 22

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)

February 23

Machete Kills (2014)

February 26

The Man Who Played with Fire

February 27

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)

February 29

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2D

Leaving Max in February 2024

February 1

Tacoma FD, Seasons 1-3

February 6

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020)

February 7

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (2019) (HBO Original)

February 10

Central Intelligence (2016)

February 15

Bullet To The Head (2013)

February 17

Ben 10 (2017), Season 4B

February 18

Chasing Greatness: Coach K X Lebron (2023)

It’s A Hard Truth, Ain’t It (HBO Original) (2018)

February 22

Paris Can Wait (2017)

February 25

A Tiny Audience (HBO Original)

February 29

42 (2013)

Act of Valor (2012)

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (1998)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)

Be Kind, Rewind (2008)

Blindspotting (2018)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Dc Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return Of Black Adam

Drive My Car (2021)

Exodus: Gods And Kings (2014)

Exorcist, The (1973)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Ghost And The Darkness, The (1996)

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011)

Green Lantern: First Flight (2009)

Heartburn (1986)

I Love You, Man (2009)

JLA Adventures: Trapped In Time (2014)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)

Little Black Book (2004)

Lucy (2014)

Milk (2008)

The Missing (2003)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night at the Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Sabrina (1995)

Speed Racer (2008)

Superman vs. The Elite (2012)

Superman: Brainiac Attacks (2006)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Wonder Woman (Animated) (2009)