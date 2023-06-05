Wow! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra crashes to new lowest price ever

There has been a slew of excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in recent weeks, but Amazon is now offering a discount that tops them all. The online retailing giant has dropped the appropriately-named Ultra model down to a new lowest price ever.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $974 at Amazon. That’s more than $200 off its full retail price and sees the phone drop to a new all-time low price. This is definitely one of the best phone deals we’ve spotted so far this year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $974 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy right now, and thanks to Amazon it's just crashed to a new lowest price ever of $974.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re huge fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and it currently tops our roundup of the best phones you can buy. That’s not a ranking we give out lightly and it sees the Samsung handset beat out stiff competition from the like of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 7.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review , we concluded that the phone “takes Samsung's flagship to the next level with a whopping 200MP camera and lots of other photography improvements. You also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy for the fastest speed on Android, stellar battery life and smart One UI 5.1 upgrades.”

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s impressive display shouldn’t be overlooked. The stunning 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED panel can reach a peak brightness of up to 1,750 nits and has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Underneath the screen, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip capable of delivering consistently solid performance even when multitasking.

We also consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra one of the best camera phones on the market. It packs a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 10x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP selfie lenses, all of which combine for a camera setup capable of excellent shots. However, it’s the 200MP main lens that steals the show. Plus, the Samsung phone also offers upgraded video stabilization and support for filming 8K video at 30 fps.

If strong battery life is a requirement, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will impress. In our testing, the Galaxy S23 Ultra lasted for 13 hours and 9 minutes with the display set to 60Hz. Switching to an adaptive refresh rate, and it managed 12 hours and 22 minutes on a single charge. Those results are enough for it to earn a spot on our best phones for battery life list.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a fantastic phone in nearly all areas. And thanks to this lowest price ever deal now is the ideal time to upgrade. However, if you’re a loyal iOS user, make sure to check out our roundup of the best iPhone deals for discounts on Apple devices.