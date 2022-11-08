This Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus early Black Friday deal knocks $250 off its regular price

You may not have to wait until Black Friday itself to get your hands on some of the best flagship phones at great prices. Early Black Friday deals are pouring in and include some of the best phones with big savings. This deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has definitely got our attention.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128GB) is available for just $749 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s $250 off its usual price of $999 and one of the best Galaxy S22 deals we've seen. The deal applies to the unlocked model of the phone and is available in many different colors including Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Pink Gold and the new Bora Purple color that Samsung debuted this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus launched this year and features a sleek design, large 6.6-inch OLED display, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. In our Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review (opens in new tab), we found it takes excellent low light shots. It also features a telephoto zoom lens, something that the iPhone 14 Plus lacks along with fast 45W charging. This deal brings the price down to one of the lowest we've seen, which makes it a better value than ever. Keep in mind the offer is only on the 128GB storage model.

In our Galaxy S22 Plus review , we gave it 4 out of 5 stars, making it one of the best Android phones around. It is the middle Galaxy S child model that sits between the Galaxy S22 and the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The S22 Plus offers a good value proposition by packing in a bright 6.6-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (which is still very powerful) and the cameras on this model are seriously impressive. There is a 50MP mains lens along with a 12MP ultra wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. The telephoto lens has a 3X optical zoom which is a good upgrade — this is also something that its competitor, the iPhone 14 Plus misses out on.

The big bump that the phone got from its predecessor other than the cameras, is the 45W wired fast charging. The iPhone 14 Plus, for comparison, comes with a 30W charger.

Rumors are swirling around the next Samsung Galaxy S23 but the S22 Plus is a phone that may not stand too far behind and should not be ignored. And it's even better at this lower price. If you can’t wait for the Galaxy S23 and want to upgrade from an older Samsung model, this might be the right deal for you.