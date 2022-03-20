This iPhone 13 Pro deal just convinced me to upgrade — and you can still get it

Back in September, I managed to talk myself out of buying the iPhone 13 Pro. I decided I'd hold on to my trusty iPhone XS for one more year. After nights of offloading apps and deleting photos (I had less than 1GB of storage left), I bit the bullet and purchased an iPhone 13 Pro this week.

I'm a Verizon subscriber and I had no plans of jumping ship for another carrier. That meant the vast majority of iPhone 13 deals were off limits to me. But there's one deal that convinced me to upgrade.

Apple's trade-in policy can get you from $30 to $650 off your iPhone 13 Pro purchase. Naturally, the larger trade-ins are reserved for newer phones. However, I was surprised that Apple was offering me the full $200 trade-in credit for my iPhone XS, which although in good condition, could no longer be charged via cable. Over time, the trade-in value of my iPhone XS would only downgrade, so I decided now was the time to go Pro.

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The Apple Store offers one of the best iPhone deals you'll find. Trade-in your old phone and you'll get from $30 to $650 off your purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro. Eligible phones include devices such as the Galaxy S8 ($30 value), iPhone XS ($200 value), and Google Pixel 4 ($100).

I post dozens of iPhone deals every month, but at the end of the day I went to Apple for a few reasons. First, I wanted an unlocked model and all iPhones sold at the Apple Store are unlocked. That means I can avoid Verizon fees and pop in a SIM card should I travel anywhere.

Additionally, I didn't want to switch to an unlimited 5G data plan. There are plenty of great Verizon phone deals for existing customers, but many — if not all — of them require you to switch to an unlimited data plan, which would've hiked my monthly phone plan by about $50/month ($600 per year).

In our iPhone 13 Pro review, we praise the phone for its 120Hz display, performance, and cameras. Truthfully, I haven't noticed any speed performance from my iPhone XS' A12 Bionic chipset. (To be fair, I have yet to push my new iPhone beyond Netflix, Apple Music, and the occasional Mario Kart game).

What I did immediately notice is its amazingly bright display. Netflix's crime-noir drama My Name, for instance, looked amazing on the iPhone 13 Pro's display. Despite featuring a lot of dark, shadowy scenes, the action-packed thriller looked clear and very detailed on my iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro's camera system is also a massive upgrade from the iPhone XS, especially in low-light conditions. Overall, the iPhone 13 Pro has been one of my favorite tech purchases of the past 12 months.

If you're shopping for an iPhone 13 Pro, I've rounded up the best deals you can get right now:

