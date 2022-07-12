This AirPods Pro rival has never been cheaper – but only for Prime Day

Wireless earbuds can be pricey, so if you’ve been on the hunt for a top-quality pair without spending a fortune, we’ve got you covered, thanks to a new Prime Day deal.

Right now you can get the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds for $109 on Amazon (opens in new tab). At a discount of $120 off, they’ve hit their lowest price ever. This is easily one of the best Prime Day headphones deals we have seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Jabra Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds we've tested. Their relatively huge 12mm drivers can pump out some of the best sound you'll hear and their active noise cancellation is equally impressive. Credit is also due to the Jabra Sound+ app, which is packed with personalization features.

While it no longer ranks on our best wireless earbuds list, do not worry. The Jabra Elite 85t is still an excellent pair of earbuds. The Elite 85t's offer a substantial build quality, feel comfortable in the ear and provide incredible sound and even better active noise cancellation. The Jabra companion app is also a plus, with tons of easy-to-use features.

Plus, at this price, it is tough to make an argument against the Jabra Elite 85t. Not only are they one of our picks for the best noise-canceling earbuds, but almost nothing else on that list is as affordable as this current deal. Only the OnePlus Buds Pro are currently cheaper, on sale at Amazon for $89 (opens in new tab).

However, if you are looking for noise-canceling headphones, the Jabra Elite 85t is the preferable choice. The OnePlus Buds Pro are great; they offer excellent charging, active noise canceling and they look fantastic. The Jabra Elite 85t may not last as long as other earbuds, but it is an excellent all-around pair of wireless earbuds to use with any phone. That's why they won a Tom's Guide best wireless earbuds award last year.

Looking for something besides a great set of headphones? Make sure to check out all our coverage on the latest and greatest Prime Day deals.