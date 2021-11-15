The stunning Samsung Frame QLED is $500 off in Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday sales are going strong, meaning you can now find great deals on the best on the market, including the Samsung Frame TV. This 4K TV stands out from the crowd and transforms into a work of art hanging on your wall so that you can best utilize your living room space. The good news is that during the Black Friday season, you can save big on the Samsung Frame, as we've just spotted an epic discount.

Right now, Amazon has the 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV on sale for $997. That’s taking a whopping $502 off its usual price, making it the lowest price we've seen. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy also has the same model on sale for an almost identical price. Do keep in mind that TVs are usually quite popular this time of the year, meaning stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

Samsung 55" Frame TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon Samsung 55" Frame TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon

This TV deal knocks a whole $502 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 55-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the best QLED TVs on the market right now, and this particular model is one of the freshest, having been released just earlier this year.

Famous for adapting the look of a picture frame, this TV easily disguises itself as an art canvas hanging in your living room. The Frame also offers an option to customize the magnetic bezels of the TV, so you can easily pick your favorite color for your frame to best suit your interior.

This particular model features a 55-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate tyour TV with just the sound of your voice.

Overall, this set is designed to deliver crisp images, vivid colors, deep black levels and stunning audio quality. If that isn't enough, the Samsung Frame TV is also compatible with some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and more, thanks to Samsung's Tizen-based TV operating system. And if you're in need of an alternative source of entertainment, The Frame's 120Hz refresh rate is great news for console gamers.

Although $997 isn't exactly cheap, the Samsung Frame certainly makes up for its price tag with its premium quality, sleek design and an impressive set of features. So act fast, while the deal's still active. And if you want to browse through more options, check out our Black Friday TV deals page for further guidance.