The iPad mini just crashed to lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. This tablet is now at its lowest price ever.

If you're looking for an ultra-portable device that offers impressive performance, the iPad mini 2021 is the best tablet you can buy.

Running on the A15 Bionic chip, this tablet crushes tasks like browsing and streaming, even if you have multiple tabs and applications open. No, it can't beat the performance of the iPad Pro 2022, but unless you're regularly working on heavy-duty tasks like rendering 4K video, the iPad mini won't disappoint.

For a tablet of its size, the iPad mini has a truly awesome display. It's bright, sharp and vibrant, making it the perfect portable movie-watching device. The iPad mini also packs great speakers, cameras with Center Stage support and impressive battery life. We got just under 11 hours on our web surfing battery life test.

Our biggest issue with the iPad mini 6 is its accessory support. There's no Apple Magic Keyboard compatible with the iPad mini. However, you can still connect a third-party keyboard via Bluetooth.

